Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: Fight for the Fallen Continues; Auughh Man!

The Chadster dives into a preview of AEW Rampage's Fight for the Fallen 2023, and it's a nauseating ride thanks to Tony Khan's disrespect! 😡😠

🙄🙄 Welcome back to another entry in The Chadster's distinctly unbiased wrestling coverage 📝📝. Today, The Chadster will brave the unsettling landscape of AEW Rampage, a show that Tony Khan seems to be booking solely to get under The Chadster's skin 🥵🥵. Let's delve into this shocking affront to wrestling 😒👎.

Britt Baker, who somehow managed to snag a win over The Bunny, is slated to say a few words after her victory 🗣️🎤. The Chadster can't quite comprehend why anyone would want to listen to her ramble on 🤔🤷. Another cringe-worthy segment features sisters in arms, Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue, going up against The Outcasts, AEW's resident rabble-rousers 🙅‍♂️😠. Sammy Guevara will be in action too. And to top it all, ROH World Tag Team Champions, Aussie Open, find themselves in hostile territory against Brother Zay and Ethan Page 🤼👎.

If that isn't bad enough, The Chadster had to stomach the news that AEW had managed to sell over 80,000 tickets for All In 😡😭. No respectable wrestling fan could possibly want to attend an event thrown together by Tony Khan, the most disrespectful man in wrestling 👿👎!

🇬🇧 For everyone that's going to #AEWAllIn, get the @biggreencoach all the way to @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27th and you won't have to worry about driving, parking around the Stadium, or queuing for the Tube! Get all the info right here: https://t.co/VH99SZH1So pic.twitter.com/pHWzuoGZHe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

AEW just keeps getting these unfair advantages, and it made The Chadster literally feel sick to his stomach. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😖😞

Deciding to seek professional help, The Chadster drove his Mazda Miata to the nearest healthcare clinic. The wind through The Chadster's hair (he had Smash Mouth blasting on the radio) was supposed to be soothing, but even that couldn't lift The Chadster's spirits. Pulling up to the clinic, The Chadster hoped that the doctor might suggest a good diet change or perhaps prescribe some medicine. Little did The Chadster know who was waiting for him. 😳😰

This guy, this dang guy, wearing a lab coat and a VERY suspicious-looking fake mustache was waiting in the exam room. But there was no fooling The Chadster! Of course, this man, this Tony Khan was there, supposedly as a "doctor." 😨😲

The Chadster, refusing to be bamboozled, tried to pull off his fake mustache but Tony Khan kept swatting his hand away. This sneaky guy was staying in character, maintaining that he was just a regular doctor. But then the "remedies" he prescribed… Oh, they had AEW written all over them. 🤦‍♂️😡

First, he suggested that The Chadster should watch more "diverse wrestling matches" for stress relief. This is literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back. The Chadster does not need to watch more AEW, thank you very much!

Then, "Doctor" Khan had the audacity to prescribe a "Battle Royale-esque detox cleanse" and slip in more "high-flying exercises" into The Chadster's workout regime. What's next, The Chadster doing suicide dives in his backyard and chopping down trees? This shows that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling or doctoral business. 😭😤

The Chadster felt like he was going to puke, not from his stomach ache, but over all these clear AEW plugs this fake doctor was pushing! The Chadster left that clinic quicker than a WWE squash match, but not before promising that this wasn't the last they've heard of The Chadster! 🥵💢

In his Mazda Miata, The Chadster reflected on everything that happened, letting out angry exasperations. The Chadster thinks it's high past time The Chadster joins Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger in forming The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, to finally call out Tony Khan and his obsession with the Chadster. Are you with The Chadster, guys? 😖😠💪

Wrapping this all up, Tony Khan 🧔 and his band of ragtag renegades continue to manufacture these obnoxious AEW Rampage episodes 👎🙄 to seemingly push The Chadster's buttons. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 🤦‍♂️👎! For those curious 👀, AEW Rampage: Fight for the Fallen 2023 airs tomorrow on TNT, but as a reputable wrestling enthusiast, The Chadster strongly urges you to stick with quality content offered by WWE instead👍♥️.

To Tony Khan, and all those performers who've literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back, The Chadster only has this to say: you don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤨😡 Let's stick with true kings of the ring, WWE, and leave the theatrics to Tony Khan and his league ✌️👊!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!