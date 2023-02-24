AEW Rampage Preview: More Anti-WWE Collusion from Tony Khan The Chadster previews AEW Rampage in his trademark unbiased fashion, even doing his best to look on the bright side about tonight's episode.

AEW Rampage is, against all of The Chadster's hopes and dreams, on the air again tonight, back at its normal time of 10/9C on TNT. The Chadster wishes it wasn't true, but it is. So The Chadster will just have to make the best of it.

That's why The Chadster is looking on the bright side. For example, there is no big Tony Khan announcement planned for AEW Rampage this week, which means that The Chadster will not have to endure the sight of Tony Khan's smug face on TV tonight. Also, some of the commercials will probably be pretty interesting, so at least The Chadster will get a few breaks during the show. Most importantly, The Chadster will have yet another opportunity to expose to the world how Tony Khan has a sick obsession with The Chadster and will stop at nothing to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, because when you see what Tony Khan has planned for tonight, it will be obvious that he booked AEW Rampage tonight just to cheese The Chadster off.

Tonight's AEW Rampage card will feature an interview with Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes, the explosive Lance Archer in action, the exciting matchup between Action Andretti and Sammy Guevara, Willow Nightingale versus Toni Storm, and the highly-anticipated tag team bout between The Young Bucks and Aussie Open. Yes, Tony Khan is teaming up with NJPW to bully WWE once again. Is anybody surprised? Tony Khan definitely does not know how to be a star.

AEW Rampage will air tonight on TNT, but The Chadster is hoping that you, like The Chadster and Ariel Helwani, are completely unbiased in your wrestling watching, and so you will not watch AEW because it sucks and will only watch WWE Smackdown instead. That's what an unbiased person would do, so if you do tune into Rampage, just know that you're exposing yourself as a person who cannot be trusted to have an objective wrestling opinion, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!