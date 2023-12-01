Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: Tonight's Show Will Cheese You Off

🔥 Dive into The Chadster's take on why tonight's episode of AEW Rampage disrespects WWE, and get ready to be majorly cheesed off! #WWEForever 🤼‍♂️🚫👎

Hey there, true wrestling fans! It's The Chadster here with the latest scoop on what's destined to be a mind-numbing experience, and that's this week's episode of AEW Rampage 🥱. The show is notably back to its normal timeslot, 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT, and The Chadster hopes that's the only thing "normal" about it — because normal in AEW terms means just another night of everything that cheeses The Chadster off 😡!

Now, let's get down to discussing this week's lineup. Kicking things off, there's this "EIGHT MAN ACTION…" (?) with a hodgepodge of wrestlers ranging from AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy to members of The Dark Order. 🤔 What cheeses The Chadster off is the unmitigated chaos that defines such matches in AEW! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The careful storytelling and the sublime in-ring psychology that The Chadster admires in WWE is replaced by a flurry of spectacle and pandemonium in AEW 😤. Auughh man! So unfair!

On the women's side, we have "TRIOS BOUT…" with Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, & Skye Blue versus Anna Jay and The Outcasts. Why are they disorganizing the women's division with these random trios? 🙄 WWE has pioneered women's wrestling through individual achievements and heartfelt storylines, and then along comes AEW, mixing and matching without a second thought. It shows they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business!

Then, there's "A MOGUL TRYOUT…, another multiman affair with Brian Cage & The Workhorsemen going head-to-head with some of AAA's finest. Sure, international talent is cool and all, but where's the prestige, the grandeur of single matches that made icons? Literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back is what they've done, folks. And The Chadster, well, The Chadster is unsurprisingly cheesed off.

Before wrapping up, The Chadster had another one of those dang unpleasant dreams last night. 😨 In this nightmare, The Chadster was tag teaming with CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, facing off against not one, not two, but three Tony Khans in a mud wrestling match. Of course, in this greasy, demeaning scenario, Tony Khan had to cheat to win! The Chadster found himself elbow-deep in mud, grappling with greasy Tony Khans who obviously had it out for him, ensuring he couldn't get a grip. Auughh man! So unfair! This dream was another clear sign that Tony Khan is pretty much obsessed with The Chadster. Please, just stay out of The Chadster's dreams and stop being so vindictive 😒.

So, in conclusion, if you want to see everything The Chadster described *eye roll*, you can catch AEW Rampage tonight at its regular timeslot. But why would you? The Chadster would much rather you support the sanctity of professional wrestling by tuning into the WWE, the paragon of wrestling perfection! Or maybe spend the evening cruising in The Chadster's Mazda Miata listening to "All Star" by Smash Mouth while sippin' on a crisp White Claw, now that's the stuff 😎🎶.

Remember, The Chadster is here to preserve the traditions of wrestling, relaying the uncensored, unbiased truth! Well, that's it for now. Catch you next time, when The Chadster will likely have more AEW- provoked frustrations to vent. Until then, keep it WWE, folks 🥳🎉.

