AEW Rampage: Red Velvet Has Jade Cargill's Cake But Doesn't Eat It

As the go-home show for Full Gear, AEW Rampage really cheesed The Chadster off in many ways, which The Chadster has written about extensively. Jade Cargill picked up another victory, which was no surprise, but what shocked and appalled The Chadster is that Red Velvet came out afterward and shoved a cake placed at ringside to celebrate Cargill's one-year anniversary with the company into manager Mark Sterling's face. First of all, food fights in wrestling are a WWE thing. Way to show your originality, Tony Khan. Second, isn't it a little on the nose for a woman named "Red Velvet" to smash a cake? Third, how dare AEW have a cake to celebrate someone's one-year anniversary. That's so disrespectful to WWE, where the usual reward for a year of service is to be unceremoniously fired during a pandemic.

Speaking of things that are disrespectful to WWE (hey, you brought it up, not The Chadster), Dante Martin vs. Ariya Daivari was another thing that really cheesed The Chadster off, and not just because Daivari is another former WWE Superstar who turned traitor just because WWE fired him. The Chadster is also really cheesed off about how good Dante Martin is in the ring. Wouldn't he be better off wrestling on 205 Live or something like that, where he can become a real star, instead of being built up in AEW?

After Martin defeated Daivari, Team Taz offered Martin a contract to join, which Martin didn't have to decide on last night. The Chadster isn't quite sure why anyone would want to join Team Taz when Team Taz seems to always lose, but AEW just loves putting people in stables because it's a good way to keep the roster engaged without resorting to endless rematches, which just goes to show how little Tony Khan really understands about the wrestling business.

AEW Full Gear is on PPV tonight, Saturday, November 13th! Learn how to watch it here.

