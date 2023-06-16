Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, wrestling

AEW Rampage Unbiased Preview: Double Trouble for The Chadster

Double trouble for The Chadster this weekend as AEW Rampage and AEW Collision invade! And is Tony Khan stealing The Chadster's diary products? 😩💔🥛🤼‍♂️

Auughh man! So unfair! Not only is Tony Khan trying to RUIN The Chadster's life with tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, but he's also debuting a new TV show, AEW Collision, tomorrow as well. But The Chadster needs to take things one step at a time, and that means first providing an unbiased preview of AEW Rampage and why it's the worst show to ever exist in the history of television. 😠

On tonight's terrible AEW Rampage, there's a TRIOS MATCH between the United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, & Will Ospreay) and CHAOS (Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, & Trent Beretta). Clearly, Tony Khan is just trying to steal the thunder from WWE's tag team division with this match. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

And, ugh, there's also a ONE-ON-ONE match between Taya Valkyrie and Trish Adora. Do they not understand a single thing about the wrestling business? The Chadster guesses that wrestling fans can't possibly have any interest in seeing such a match. How dare AEW attempt to provide a platform for female wrestlers to showcase their talents! 😡

Then, there's the absurd MIXED TRIOS MATCH featuring Aubrey Edwards, Mark Briscoe & Papa Briscoe against Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Karen Jarrett (with Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt). It's like AEW's grabbing anything and everyone to put together a card. Absolutely no respect for true wrestling professionals… just more tactics to cheese off The Chadster! 😫

Finally, the SINGLES MATCH between Konosuke Takeshita and Bandido is another blatant attempt to copy WWE's excellent wrestling matches. Don Callis' involvement only makes it worse. They think they can match WWE's magic by parading out these wrestlers? Ha! They ought to be ashamed of themselves!

Now, The Chadster must talk about a recent disturbance at home. Last night, The Chadster was awoken in the middle of the night by a loud noise. Quickly throwing on a robe, The Chadster crept downstairs, where the refrigerator door was open and the milk on the counter! Someone had taken a sip right out of the carton, and The Chadster is certain it had to be Tony Khan. 😱🥛

The Chadster has long suspected Tony Khan has been sneaking into the house and sampling the groceries, but it's never possible to prove it. How does he do it? By being an evil genius with an obsession for ruining The Chadster's life! He probably has access to an army of ninjas or something. Tony Khan, why are you so obsessed with The Chadster? 😭

So, here is The Chadster's unbiased appeal: AEW Rampage airs at 10 PM on TNT, but please, for the sake of true wrestling fans, don't watch it. Stick to the pure wrestling excellence that is WWE, and show Tony Khan he can't mess with The Chadster! 💪🛑

