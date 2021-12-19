AEW Rampage: Why Cody Rhodes Should Never Turn Heel

Since its formation in 2019, AEW has been lauded by wrestling fans as a promotion that has their interests at heart, which The Chadster finds to be extremely disrespectful. WWE spent decades training their audience not to expect to get what they want, because, frankly, the fans don't know what's best for business. But since AEW came around, fans have begun to expect that a wrestling company ought to do things that make them happy, like delivering great wrestling matches, paying off long-form storytelling with sensible booking decisions, and pushing the wrestlers fans want to see. This only makes it harder for WWE to please the WWE Universe, which is just so unfair. AEW doesn't have as many hours of television to fill each week, so it's easier for them.

On AEW Rampage this week, Dan Lambert nearly had it right. The Chadster often agrees with what Lambert has to say about AEW, though The Chadster does wish that he would stop saying those things on AEW television, which only helps their ratings. And Lambert did call out Tony Khan for pushing guys like Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin.

"Why does everybody suck up to Tony Khan?" Lambert said on Rampage as the Men of the Year vamped in the ring with him. "Like when he started this company and said he was a fan first and foremost. He said all matches would be made on merit. He pushed the weirdo in the skateboard. Then the guy with his hands in his pockets. He brought in Danielson and Punk. He's turning this company into a late 1990s version of WCW."

But Lambert got it wrong when he said that Tony Khan succumbing to the backstage politicking of Cody Rhodes represented a turn for the worse. The fact that the crowd mercilessly boos Cody Rhodes no matter what he does, but AEW continues to push him, booking him in title matches and giving him wins over fan-favorite stars like Malakai Black and Andrae El Ídolo, is the first time Tony Khan has ever done something right.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Why did Cody Rhodes Confront Dan Lambert and the Men of the Year? | AEW Rampage, 12/17/21 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NKG07cHr2k)

For years, WWE fans booed John Cena. Now he's one of the biggest movie stars in the world and the fans desperately wish he would return to the WWE. For years, they booed Roman Reigns, and now he is without a doubt the company's biggest star as a heel… but only after refusing to turn heel for several years after fans wanted it. If Cody Rhodes turns heel now, he will only be cheered by AEW's audience because they will think they are getting what they want. But it would be better for AEW, and the professional wrestling business in the long term, if AEW's fans could learn to accept disappointment. That's why The Chadster thinks that Cody Rhodes should never turn heel. It will make it easier for everyone on the management side of things, and Cody Rhodes can finally one day in the future probably get that role in a Marvel or DC superhero movie he's always wanted.

As an added bonus, this will eventually result in WWE getting to be the "cool" promotion again, which is only what they deserve after twenty years of decline since the end of the Attitude Era. If you consider that Super Cena and Babyface Reigns were part of what made fans so hungry for an alternative like AEW, it only makes sense that Oblivious Babyface Cody Rhodes will eventually make fans even hungrier for an alternative to the alternative, which is when WWE can swoop in and reclaim their status as the coolest wrestling company on the planet. And the Chadster, after years of suffering from AEW-induced sexual impotence, would finally be able to have sexual intercourse with his wife again.

That would really be what's best for business! And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling