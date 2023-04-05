AEW Revives All In PPV at Wembley Stadium in UK Debut This Summer AEW announces All In PPV revival to take place at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27th. Tony Khan and his band of WWE traitors continue to disrespect the wrestling business! 😤🤼💔

The Chadster can't believe what Tony Khan has done this time! 😡 During tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Khan, joined by former WWE commentator Nigel McGuinness (who literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back to join AEW and ROH last week), announced that AEW is reviving the All In PPV! 🤼 And, as if that wasn't bad enough, it's going to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 27th! 🇬🇧 Auughh man! So unfair!

Tickets for this disrespectful event go on sale May 5th, but true wrestling fans know better than to support this mockery! 🎟️🙅‍♂️

Tickets for "AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium" go on sale to the general public Monday, May 5 at 9 a.m. BST. Effective immediately, fans in the UK can pre-register for early access to event tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley. Pre-registered access and priority presales will take place prior to the general on-sale date. Beginning May 5, tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley.

Tony Khan couldn't help but rub salt in the wound with a quote in the press release, as if he's saying it just to get to The Chadster: "The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television," said Tony Khan. "We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there's no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW's history. This April also marks 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium – it's a fitting time to come together for 'AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.'" 🤬

This news has The Chadster cheesed off for so many reasons! 😤 First of all, AEW is taking their campaign of wrestling terror overseas to the United Kingdom. 🌍 They're trying to steal WWE's thunder and tarnish the memory of WWE SummerSlam 1992, which also took place at Wembley. 😔 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Secondly, they're doing it in a WrestleMania-sized venue! 🏟️ Can you believe the audacity?! 😱 That's a blatant attempt to one-up WWE and make AEW seem even more legitimate if they even come close to filling the stadium. It's infuriating! 😠

The Chadster can only hope that the people of the United Kingdom prove themselves to be true wrestling fans and, more importantly, loyal to WWE. 🙏🤞 They should refuse to support this national embarrassment and show Tony Khan that his company of WWE traitors is not welcome on their shores! 🚫🌊

But it doesn't stop there! 😫 Adam Cole, another wrestler who literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by joining AEW, was also there to help twist the knife. 🗡️ The Chadster's blood is boiling just thinking about it! 🌡️

#AEW's highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27!

Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Monday, May 5 at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at https://t.co/YIOZYIJTET https://t.co/TOqhoc2pwH pic.twitter.com/JlDcU26JQv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster is absolutely disgusted by AEW's latest move to revive the All In PPV and host it at Wembley Stadium on August 27th. 🤬 It's a slap in the face to WWE and the entire wrestling business! 😩 The Chadster encourages everyone to stand up against this disrespect and remain loyal to WWE! 💯👊

And remember, The Chadster is always here to bring you the most unbiased wrestling news and commentary. 🤓 Stay tuned for more updates, and don't forget to share your thoughts on this latest AEW travesty! 📣✍️