AEW Sabotaged the Ratings for WWE Biography on A&E Last Week Tony Khan struck another blow in his war against WWE by causing the ratings for WWE Biography to drop last week, and The Chadster is just so cheesed off!

The latest attack on The Chadster's beloved WWE by the bullies of AEW has arrived in the form of a drop in the ratings for WWE's A&E shows, WWE Biography and WWE Rivals. Both shows saw a drop in the ratings this week, with nearly 50,000 viewers who watched last week's Biography deciding not to tune in on Sunday. This is totally unfair to WWE and it's all billionaire AEW owner Tony Khan's fault!

Now, The Chadster knows what you are probably thinking. "Chad," you are saying to yourself, "AEW didn't have any television shows directly competing with WWE on Sunday night, so how could it be AEW's fault that the ratings have dropped?" Well, if you weren't obviously on Tony Khan's payroll and just so biased, you would see that Jake "The Snake" Roberts was the subject of the most recent episode of Biography. And Jake Roberts, like many wrestling fans and journalists who espouse pro-AEW sentiment online, works for AEW, appearing as a manager for Lance Archer.

Is it any surprise that Archer and Roberts both returned to AEW television last week after an absence? Of course not! Clearly, Tony Khan knew that Jake Roberts fans were excited to tune into WWE Biography on AEW on Sunday for a chance to catch a glimpse of their hero, so Tony Khan capitalized on that excitement for The Snake by bringing him back on AEW TV instead. In essence, Tony Khan stole those viewers from WWE Biography, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything that Vince McMahon has done for it.

Take a look at the numbers below, followed by the previous week's numbers, to see just how much Tony Khan hurt WWE with his ploy. It's obvious who the real Snake is, and it's not Jake Roberts. It's Tony Khan himself!

WWE Biography (Jake Roberts), Sunday on A&E at 8 pm

453,000 viewers

P18 to 49 rating: 0.12 (#25) WWE Rivals at 10 pm:

421,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.12 (#23) https://t.co/Vs4K0mfGRV — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) March 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

New season of WWE on A&E began Sunday night. WWE Legends Biography (8pm):

495,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.15

#25 cable original in P18-49 WWE Rivals (10pm):

444,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.14

#27 Both just above last season's average.

📊 Full report: https://t.co/cNl2MFR9jm pic.twitter.com/HJBKxSOGtl — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) February 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Obviously, The Chadster is not going to sit idly by while Tony Khan damages The Chadster's beloved WWE in such an unfair and disrespectful way. The Chadster is going to make sure everyone knows why WWE Biography dropped in ratings and show the world that The Chadster will not be bullied by Tony Khan, no matter how many billions of dollars he has. That's what makes The Chadster part of an elite class of wrestling journalists who are completely unbiased in their reporting, alongside people like Ariel Helwani and Ryan Satin, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

