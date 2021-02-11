AEW Shocker: Sammy Guevara Just Quit the Inner Circle

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, with another update from AEW Dynamite. After months of teasing, Sammy Guevara made good on his promise tonight to quit the Inner Circle if MJF tried one more stunt. Guevara has been mistrustful of MJF since he joined the group late last year, but MJF has been slowly ingratiating himself with everyone else in the Inner Circle. MJF struck tonight, attempting to trick Sammy into saying he planned to betray the group's leader, Chris Jericho, on tape, causing Sammy to break MJF's phone and assault him. But that was just the start of the drama to come, comrades.

Chris Jerico and MJF were scheduled to compete against The Acclaimed on Dynamite, but before the match, Jericho found himself alone. MJF appeared with bandages wrapped around his midsection, claiming Guevara attacked him for no reason and that his rib might be broken. MJF sold the injury during the match, which he and Jericho won with interference from the rest of the Inner Circle. But after the match, Sammy came to the ring to deliver a message.

From El Presidente's AEW Dynamite recap in progress, comrades, here's what happened:

Sammy Guevara comes out after the match. Jericho asks Sammy what his problem is. Sammy tells Jericho that he warned him on December 9th that if one more thing happened with MJF, he was leaving the Inner Circle. It happened, so Sammy says he is done. Jericho asks him to clarify. Sammy says he quits the Inner Circle and he leaves. Comrades, I would never allow that back when I was dictator. "You can't quit," I would shout. "You're fired!" Then I would have him executed by my secret police. Haw haw haw!

In a follow-up segment, Sammy left Daily's Place completely and said he needed a break from AEW. Will Sammy come back as a babyface? We shall see, comrades! Until next time: socialism or death!