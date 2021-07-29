AEW Teases CM Punk for AEW Rampage: The First Dance in Chicago

Last night on AEW Dynamite, AEW heavily teased that the rumors of CM Punk signing with the company are true. After making a big announcement that the second episode of the upcoming second AEW TNT show, AEW Rampage, will take place in Chicago and be called "The First Dance," Darby Allin all but called out CM Punk by name in a promo, claiming AEW is the place to prove you're the greatest, even if you think you're "the best in the world."

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, following up on the juicy rumors that one of wrestling's hottest free agents could finally return to the ring in AEW. Rumors that CM Punk will sign with AEW have been around pretty much as long as AEW itself, comrades. Every time the company goes anywhere near Chicago, the fans expect Punk to show up and end up disappointed when he doesn't. But things might be different this time, as several outlets have reported that Punk is in talks with AEW to sign with the company, as I've previously told you about, comrades.

Chicago, #AEWRampage is heading your way on Friday, Aug. 20 at the @UnitedCenter! Tickets for The First Dance go on sale this Monday at 10 am CT at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ. pic.twitter.com/r5XmeXKKv6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021

But rumors are one thing. Last night on Dynamite, Tony Schiavone made the announcement that Rampage would air from The United Center in Chicago on August 20th for "The First Dance," and the crowd immediately caught on and began chanting Punk's name. But if that wasn't clear enough, AEW followed that up with a Darby Allin interview in which Allin made obvious references to Punk.

.@DarbyAllin says he wants to take on the best in the world, and there's no better place than right here in #AEW. pic.twitter.com/lQpriIzacz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021

So does this mean Punk will definitely be at Rampage in August? Well, comrades, it would be extremely foolish of AEW to tease it so heavily if they couldn't deliver on Punk eventually. That said, they could always debut the also-rumored Daniel Bryan in Chicago and debut Punk at a different time, just for the swerve, comrades! Either way, AEW is clearly doing everything they can to make sure the first few episodes of AEW Rampage bring in the ratings. Until next time, amigos: socialism or death!