AEW Thursday Night Dynamite Report – Cody's Funeral, Hangman's Tears

After the first part of our AEW Thursday Night Dynamite report, the show is more than halfway done, but there's still some big stuff to come. Our weekly TV recap continues…

AEW Dynamite Report for August 27th, 2020 Part 2

We get a video promo for Proud and Powerful about their feud with Best Friends. Long story short: they're not sorry about wrecking Trent's mom's van.

Sonny Kiss, Joey Janella, Brian Pillman Jr, and Griff Garrison are in the ring. The Butcher, The Blade, The Lucha Bros, and Eddie Kingston head to the ring. In a video promo, Kingston talks about people on the internet talking about Kingston's new stable. He tells them to grow up. These are his boys from back in the day, and they're gonna win some championships.

Sonny Kiss, Joey Janella, Brian Pillman Jr., and Griff Garrison vs. the Butcher and the Blade and Lucha Bros

The faces control the early part of this match.

Chris Jericho (on commentary) gets offended at the idea that Joey Janella dresses like him. But if the leopard pants fit…

After the break, the faces get a little more offense, but Pillman Jr. ends up eating the pin.

This match seemed geared mainly toward advancing Kingston's new stable. Kingston demands the losers get out of the ring, and the ref raises his friends' hands. He says all five of them are entering the Casino Battle Royale, and one of them is definitely winning it.

We get a video recap of the murder of Cody Rhodes by Brodie Lee last week. Jericho predicts Cody's career may be over since there's been no update on his condition. Jim Ross accidentally calls Lee the AEW World Champion. The Dark Order comes out carrying a coffin.

Dark Order Victory Celebration

Evil Uno talks about how happy he and the Dark Order have been since last week. They've purchased six lawnmowers for reasons you'd have to watch Being the Elite to understand. This enrages Reddit as if the entire show is ruined because people might not understand an inside joke, but I haven't seen Being the Elite since Dark Order started appearing on there, and I just brushed it off. The lawnmowers are all around the ring and arena. Uno gets to talking about Cody. He has the Dark Order open the coffin, and 10 is in there with a Nightmare Family jacket and a mock Cody neck tattoo. Heh. He gets out but tosses the jacket in there. Uno orders the coffin closed and says they've buried the prince to make way for a new king.

Brodie Lee comes out with Anna Jay and the championship belt. Uno calls out each of the Dark Order members to show their appreciation to Lee. Lee heads to the announce table and demands Tony Schiavone come to the ring with him. Tony has no choice but to oblige. Lee tells Tony to look back at December of last year when people like Tony laughed at the Dark Order. But Lee told Cody two weeks ago that he'd win the title and he did. Dark Order chants "Cody Sucks." Lee says there's a lot of symbolism around here, pointing to the lawnmowers. I don't get it? What's with the lawnmowers? Lee says Cody will never get the title back.

Lee introduces Tony to the newest member of the Dark Order, Anna Jay, 99, the Queen Slayer. John Silver takes the mic and congratulates Lee, and Lee knocks him out. He tells Tony to get out of the ring. Lee says Dark Order are the hottest act in wrestling, and Lee is the hottest champion, and there's nothing anyone can do about it.

Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall come out and… get their asses kicked by Dark Order. Scorpio Sky comes out and clears some Dark Order members from the ring. He stands up to Lee, but Anna Jay attacks him from behind. Lee, Jay, and Colt Cabana leave while Dark Order beats down Rhodes, Marshall, and Sky. Matt Cardona comes out and evens things up. The faces finally clear the ring and Dark Order retreats. Lee comes back out to the top of the stage and yells at them. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

Dasha talks to Hangman Page at the bar. She asks why he screwed over the Young Bucks earlier tonight. Before he can answer, the Bucks show up and yell at him. They blame it on his insecurities. They say all they wanted was a friend and he was always good enough. Matt Jackson tells him he's just a drunk and throws his own drink in his face. They kick him out of The Elite and slam the door, breaking the window. Page stares into his own broken reflection. Nice touch.

Big Swole heads to the ring. Britt Baker is already at ringside, and Reba and Penelope Ford are in the ring. If Swole can beat them, she can get any match she wants with Baker.

Big Swole vs. Rebel and Penelope Ford

Ford and Rebel beat down Swole before the match, and then the ref makes Rebel get outside the ropes.

Ford works over Swole for a bit and tags in Rebel.

Rebel takes a long time trying to climb to the top turnbuckle, and Swole knocks Ford to the floor and crotches Rebel. She hits a hurricanrana.

Swole would have the pin here, but Kip Sabian distracts the ref.

Rebel tags in Ford, but Swole pins her.

This match was fast and sloppy. Swole celebrates. Now she can finally get her hands on Baker at All Out. Commentary runs through next week's card. Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends. Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela. Private Party and SCU vs. Young Bucks and Jurassic Express. Winners face each other at All Out.

Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Ana Jay ate at ringside with a Join Dark Order folder for Tay Conti. Conti takes the folder and gives Jay a hug. Did they forget to do this earlier or something?

The announcers go through the All Out card. Jon Moxley vs. MJF. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. FTR. Natural Nightmares, Scorpio Sky, and Matt Cardona vs. Dark Order. Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa. Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in Mimosa Mayhem. Jericho has to correct JR and Tony a few times. God bless them, but these guys need Excalibur back. We see a video of Inner Circle abusing Orange Cassidy, and Sammy Guevara comes out to do his cards things during a picture-in-picture.

"Broken spirits? Nope! Broken Sammy? Not a chance! Broken Matt? Stand by! Prepare to witness… the breaking of a legend! Matt Hardy! You can't delete… a Spanish god. Hit.. me… up…"

Sammy is in the ring after the commercials, and Matt Hardy comes out in his Hardy Boyz gear.

Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy – Tables Match

Tony Schiavone explains at the start that you must put your opponent through the table with an offensive move. In other words, if you go through a table because you missed your opponent or something, it doesn't count. That will be important later.

The match barely gets going, and Dynamite goes to commercials, though with picture-in-picture.

Sammy manages to get busted open during the picture-in-picture.

After the break, Hardy puts Sammy on a table and tries to dive off the apron onto him, but Sammy moves, and Matt goes through the table instead.

Hardy hits a Twist of Fate on Sammy with his neck in a steel chair and gets another table, this one with "Deleted" painted on it.

Hardy puts Sammy on the table in the ring and tries to climb to the top turnbuckle, but he is dazed from going through the table earlier and can't keep his balance. Sammy superplexes him through the table and wins.

Kinda short for a table match, though a lot of action did happen during the picture-in-picture. Jericho is elated for his protege… but Orange Cassidy runs out and attacks Jericho at the announce table. They brawl at the top of the stage as refs try to break it up, and JR and Tony sell the shit out of All Out. Dynamite goes off the air on that note.

It was a good episode of Dynamite. There's never been a bad episode of Dynamite. A lot of stories advanced here, some of which had been in a sort of holding pattern for a long time, so that's very cool. Having live fans cheering was really nice to hear. On the negative side, the lack of Excalibur on commentary has been an issue, and I hope he's back next week. The timing on the show felt a little off. If I had to pin it down, I'd guess MJF talked for too long, and they had to rush things later in the night, like the main event and the women's match.

