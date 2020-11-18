AEW Unveils Boundless Ad By Director X: History of a Revolution

AEW has teamed up with Director X to produce a 2-minute ad spot celebrating the company's history. Featuring AEW stars and talking about the company's ethos of being by wrestlers for wrestling fans, the documentary-style ad was teased earlier this week and announced today with an official press release:

Today, TNT announced a new ad campaign to promote its popular All Elite Wrestling program, "AEW Dynamite," which is currently the number one wrestling show on Wednesday nights. The new ad is part of AEW's "Boundless" campaign and was created and directed by Director X (Julien Christian Lutz), who is an award-winning music video and movie director best known for his visually distinctive videos for popular artists including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Usher, John Mayer and many more. Director X's accolades include winning Video Director of the Year at the 2016 BET Awards, Best Hip Hop Video at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards and Best Video at the 2020 MTV European Music Awards.

"Like me, I think a lot of people will relate to the stories shared in this video," said Director X in the press release. "I know what it's like to be doubted, being told 'you can't do this,' but AEW is proof that by believing in yourself and not listening to what the world is saying, you can and will do it. This isn't B.S. It's real." Director X then put his fingers to his head, squinted, and said, "to me, my X-Men," before remembering he's actually Director X and not Professor X.

"Director X is the perfect partner to showcase the AEW brand with his distinct visual style that uniquely speaks to a new generation," said Melissa Chambless, EVP of Marketing, TNT, TBS, and truTV in the press release. "His ability to bring these wrestlers' incredible stories to life in such an authentic way thoroughly manifests our Boundless campaign."

Watch the video below: