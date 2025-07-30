Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: AEW World's End, wrestling

AEW World's End Chicago Comes to Chicago in December

El Presidente reports from his Chicago bunker on AEW World's End coming to NOW Arena Dec 27! Tickets on sale Sept 8. A victory for socialist wrestling, comrades!

Article Summary AEW World's End storms Chicago December 27—wrestling for the people, by the people, ¡no more capitalist monopoly!

Tickets on sale September 8, comrades! Early access for AEW Insider collectives—down with parasitic scalpers!

NOW Arena chosen for its proletarian wrestling spirit—no bougie stadiums, only true lucha for the masses!

CIA plots can’t stop the wrestling revolución—watch as AEW brings the class struggle to the squared circle!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my secret underground bunker beneath a deep-dish pizza factory in Chicago, where I am currently hiding from CIA operatives who are very upset about my latest socialist wrestling promotion scheme!

Today, I bring you tremendous news that will warm the hearts of wrestling fans and revolutionaries alike: AEW World's End is coming to the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on December 27! This, my friends, is not just a wrestling event – it is a victory for the people's entertainment over the capitalist monopoly of sports entertainment!

As Tony Khan himself declared in his glorious proclamation: "After an incredible sold-out three-week residency in Chicago, we are very excited to bring AEW Worlds End to NOW Arena for the first time ever on Saturday, December 27. The Chicagoland area has hosted many historic AEW events over the past six years, and AEW Worlds End will add to that legacy."

You see, comrades, when I read these words while sharing a Chicago-style hot dog with my good friend Kim Jong-un (who, surprisingly, is a huge Orange Cassidy fan), I realized that this is exactly what Karl Marx was talking about when he wrote about the means of production! The people of Chicago have seized the means of wrestling entertainment production by continuously selling out AEW events!

The CIA has been trying to stop me from attending AEW events ever since I started my "Lucha Libre for All" socialist wrestling program in my country. Just last week, they sent an agent disguised as a vendor selling overpriced t-shirts to infiltrate my viewing party for AEW Dynamite. Little did they know, I had already redistributed all the merchandise wealth to the people at reasonable prices!

But let me tell you about Chicago, comrades – this city understands the revolution! The NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates is the perfect venue for World's End because it represents the working class spirit of professional wrestling. No fancy billion-dollar stadiums built on the backs of taxpayers here! Just good, honest, people's wrestling in a venue where the proletariat can afford to attend!

My dear friend Fidel Castro, may he rest in revolutionary peace, once told me over a game of dominoes: "El Presidente, professional wrestling is the ultimate expression of class struggle. The babyface represents the workers, the heel represents the bourgeoisie, and the referee represents the corrupt system of capitalist hegemony that must be overthrown!" I think about his words every time I watch AEW, especially when MJF is cutting a promo about being better than everyone else – classic capitalist behavior!

The fact that tickets go on sale September 8 at 10 AM CT is also symbolic, comrades. September 8 is exactly 237 days after International Workers' Day, which in revolutionary mathematics (a system I invented with Hugo Chávez during a particularly boring UN meeting) means that the wrestling gods have blessed this event with socialist energy!

And speaking of tickets, notice how AEW offers early access through their AEW Insider program? This is basically a workers' collective, comrades! By joining together, the fans gain collective bargaining power against the ticket scalpers – those parasitic middlemen who Marx warned us about! Visit allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider and join the revolution!

The December 27 date is also significant. While the capitalist pigs are recovering from their consumerist Christmas hangovers, the people will gather to witness true athletic storytelling! I remember spending December 27, 2019 with my buddy Nicolas Maduro, watching wrestling and planning our "Suplex the System" initiative. Good times!

Chicago has always been a hotbed of wrestling revolution. From the days of the territories to the modern era, the Windy City has blown away the competition with its passionate fans who understand that wrestling is more than entertainment – it's a movement! The three-week residency that Tony Khan mentioned? That's not just good business, that's the people voting with their wallets for quality wrestling content!

As I write this, CIA drones are circling overhead, trying to prevent me from spreading the good news about AEW World's End. But they cannot stop the signal, comrades! The revolution will be televised – on pay-per-view, available to all who wish to witness the glory of professional wrestling done right!

Mark your calendars for December 27, set your alarms for September 8 at 10 AM CT, and prepare yourselves for another chapter in AEW's glorious legacy. The NOW Arena will shake with the collective power of the people's cheers, and somewhere in that crowd, I will be there too – probably disguised as a nacho cheese vendor to avoid CIA detection.

Until next time, comrades, remember: In wrestling, as in life, the only submission we accept is from our capitalist oppressors! Viva la wrestling revolución!

