AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Headed to London in 2025?

Comrades! El Presidente declassifies secret plans for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in London next year, with All In returning to the city in 2026!

Greetings, my wrestling-loving comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from the luxurious confines of my gold-plated bunker beneath Wembley Stadium. You may ask, "El Presidente, why are you hiding in a bunker beneath this magnificent arena?" Well, let me tell you, it is not to avoid the American CIA (for once), but to bring you the hottest scoop on the future of professional wrestling spectacles! And also it was the only way I could get tickets to the Eras Tour.

As I was sneaking around the bowels of Wembley Stadium, disguised as a common tea-serving peasant, I stumbled upon some most intriguing signage. It seems, my friends, that the capitalist wrestling overlords of All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling are plotting to bring their "Forbidden Door" extravaganza to London next year! Yes, you heard that correctly, comrades – the forbidden portal is swinging wide open and landing squarely in the heart of His Majesty's backyard! Fightful also reported the news, and technically first, but that's because I was too busy indulging in a particularly delicious plate of Spotted Dick.

Now, you may recall that earlier this month, AEW announced that next year's All In event would be taking place in the great state of Texas. This news initially crushed my dreams of returning to London and sharing fish and chips with my incognito old friend, Kim Jong-un, who has developed quite the taste for British cuisine. But fear not, for it seems that the wheels of wrestling diplomacy are turning in our favor!

As I continued my covert operation through Wembley, I noticed more evidence confirming that while All In may be taking a detour to the land of cowboys and barbeque next year, it will indeed make its triumphant return to London in 2026. This, my comrades, is what we in the dictator business call "playing the long game." It's a tactic I often use when negotiating with the UN Security Council – promise them one thing, deliver another, and then circle back around when they least expect it!

But let us focus on the matter at hand – AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in London! Can you imagine the spectacle, comrades? The sheer magnitude of such an event would rival even my most grandiose military parades! Picture, if you will, the sight of Will Opsreay and Gabe Kidd locked in mortal combat, their athletic prowess dazzling the crowd like a finely choreographed socialist ballet. Or envision the thunderous clash as Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi collide, their bodies becoming one with the canvas in a beautiful display of proletariat strength!

Of course, this news brings back fond memories of my own experiences with forbidden doors. Why, just last week, I accidentally stumbled through a portal in my presidential palace and found myself in a parallel universe where I was the lead singer of a boy band called "El Presidente and the Revolutionaries." Needless to say, our hit single "Seize the Means (of My Heart)" topped the charts for weeks!

But I digress. The true beauty of this Forbidden Door event coming to London lies in its ability to unite wrestling fans from all corners of the globe. It reminds me of the time I hosted a summit for dictators at my summer palace. We may have had our differences, but we all came together over our shared love of lucha libre and our mutual disdain for democratically elected officials.

Now, some of you may be wondering, "El Presidente, how can we be sure this information is accurate?" To that, I say – have I ever led you astray, comrades? Well, except for that one time I accidentally reported that Tony Khan had been replaced by a sentient AI version of himself. But in my defense, given recent events, can you really blame me for believing it?

In conclusion, my dear wrestling comrades, prepare yourselves for an invasion of epic proportions! The Forbidden Door is set to swing open wide, unleashing a tidal wave of superkicks, piledrivers, and devastating top rope maneuvers upon the unsuspecting citizens of London. And fear not, for even though All In may be taking a brief sojourn to Texas next year, it shall return to the hallowed grounds of Wembley in 2026, like a phoenix rising from the ashes of a particularly brutal deathmatch.

So mark your calendars, comrades! Begin saving your pounds, pesos, or whatever currency you use in your non-socialist countries. For when AEW and NJPW join forces in London, it will truly be a celebration of wrestling that will shake the very foundations of capitalism itself! And who knows? Perhaps I'll see you there, disguised as a mild-mannered hot dog vendor, ready to spread the gospel of socialism one mustard-laden frank at a time.

This is El Presidente, signing off from my Wembley bunker. Remember, in wrestling, as in life, the real forbidden door is the one that leads to a world without singlets and baby oil. Viva la revolución… del wrestling!

