After All These Years, Bret Hart Admits Bret Really Did Screw Bret

In the list of worst moments of his life, the "Montreal Screwjob" must rank up there for Bret Hart alongside the time that sloppy piece of s*** Bill Goldberg kicked him in his head and ended his career. But a question has long loomed over the event: did Vince McMahon screw Bret? Or did Bret screw Bret?

We know what Vince McMahon believes, but does Bret Hart secretly agree? Hart was recently interfered by Fightful and he revealed that he played a big role in screwing himself at Survivor Series 1997. Hart was talking about the Sharpshooter and which of his fellow wrestlers had trouble performing it. Two huge names came to mind as being not so great at it.

"I can tell you the ones that have the worst easier," Hart said when asked who put the Sharpshooter on the best. "I know Steve Austin had a hard time putting it on, so did Rock. They would tell you that themselves. You think, when you look at it, you go 'Oh, I can put that on.' But, you gotta think about it and gotta know how to put it on to appreciate it."

Hart went on to say that, during the Montreal Screwjob, he actually instructed Shawn Michaels on putting the move on correctly. "Yeah. A lot of guys, even on the screwjob, I had to yell up at Shawn as he was putting it on. I had to yell up, 'You're putting it on backward.' Then, if you watch, he switches. So, I actually helped him put the final screwjob on right."

After all these years, The Chadster is glad to see WWE and Vince McMahon vindicated of the crime of screwing Bret Hart. If Hart had never told Shawn he was putting the move on wrong, Earl Hebner could have never called for the bell, Bret wouldn't have had such a chip on his shoulder when he left WWE, and he might have been thinking more clearly when WCW told him they wanted him to wrestle Goldberg and said no way. So really, it's all Bret Hart's fault in the end, if you think about it.