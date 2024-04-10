Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: ABC, clark gregg, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Phil Coulson

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Clark Gregg on Possible MCU Return

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg discusses options for a possible return to the MCU despite Agent Phil Coulson's fate.

Clark Gregg has come a long way since his early days at the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his franchise debut in 2008's Iron Man. While factoring into Phase I, Gregg's Agent Phil Coulson from S.H.I.E.L.D. was a film mainstay until his character died for the first time in 2012's The Avengers. While film fans wouldn't be aware of his resurrection, TV fans would see new adventures on ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which ran seven seasons from 2013-2020, the longest live-action Marvel Studios TV series to date. Sadly, the end of the series saw Coulson die again, but at least he enjoyed "Tahiti" with Agent Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) in the series finale.

Clark Gregg on Phil Coulson's Future Beyond Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Gregg offered hope that this isn't likely we've seen the last of Phil Coulson, as death isn't ever final in the MCU as we've seen Hayley Atwell enjoy a second life with her new multiverse adventures as Captain Carter, the Peggy Carter variant who took the super soldier serum. While Earth-616 Peggy died in 2016 Captain America: Civil War, we've seen at least one Captain Carter variant in the animated Marvel's What If…? and the live-action sequel in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"[Coulson isn't dead] in every timeline!" Gregg said during an appearance on the Love in the Time of Hydra: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Podcast. He also touched on what a return for Coulson would mean for what is considered canon in the story. "Look, you are playing in a multiverse scenario in various timelines without you being like, 'I don't know, there are many multiverses here.' People are very upset about whether things are canon [or not], and I love that Kevin [Feige] is [like] The Oz." In recent years, Gregg reprised the role of Coulson in two episodes of What If…? and 2019's Captain Marvel, a film predominantly set in the 1990s.

