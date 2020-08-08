Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Clark Gregg Says Goodbye; Finale Preview

With Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. shuffling off ABC's programming coil next week with the two-part, two-hour series finale "The End is at Hand"/"What We're Fighting For," there's going to be a parade of posts looking at both the series-ender and the series overall. Because whether you've loved the series from the first ep to the finale or saw some bumps along the way, if there's one thing was can all agree on it's that seven seasons is an impressive run.

So it seems only right that Clark Gregg aka Director Phil Coulson would be the first one to start discussing the show's impact, as he bids farewell to the fans and thanks them for their years of support. So if you're looking for a nostalgic kick to "the feels," check out the clip below (followed by a promo and overview for the series finale):

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7, episode 12/13 "The End is at Hand"/"What We're Fighting For": With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive. "The End is at Hand" was directed by Chris Cheramie and written by Jeffrey Bell. "What We're Fighting For" was directed by Kevin Tancharoen and written by Jed Whedon.

The ABC series stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Tamara Taylor, Thomas E. Sullivan, Dianne Doan, James Paxton, Stephen Bishop, Bill Cobbs, Enver Gjokaj, Joel Stoffer, Briana Venskus, Maximilian Osinski, and Coy Stewart guest star in the two-hour finale.

Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, the series was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.