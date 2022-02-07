Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Henstridge Talks Finale, Return Interest

Combine a rabid fanbase that loves the show just as much now as it did when it was first airing on ABC with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blowing open the doors of possibilities with the Multiverse now in play, and it's easy to see why Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. tends to get attention when it makes news. Unfortunately, much of that talk lately has been about whether or not S.H.I.E.L.D. is part of the MCU's proper canon or relegated to "multiverse possibility" (more on that below). But this time around, Elizabeth Henstridge aka Jemma Simmons is offering her thoughts on how the series ended as well as her thoughts on a possible return to the role.

During a recent interview in support of her new Apple TV+ series Suspicion, Henstridge made it clear that she lives in two worlds when it comes to the end of her S.H.I.E.L.D. run & Simmons. "I'm satisfied with how it ended I think at the end of season five we thought that that was it and then to get two more seasons was just such a joy and I feel like we so much. I loved how it ended. I didn't think that I would ever feel ready to walk away from that show, and I think the writers did a really great job," Henstridge explained. And it's understandable considering that the finale found Simmons and husband Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) retired and raising their daughter, Alya (Harlow Happy Hexum). But that doesn't mean she isn't ready to save the world once again if the opportunity arises. "I'm so proud of that final episode and I think, yeah, we left it in a beautiful spot. But equally, I loved being on that show, I loved the family, I loved playing Simmons, so yeah, I'd always be open to reprising the role, definitely," Henstridge added.

After five episodes worth of speculation during Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Hawkeye that there was a lot more going on with Clint's wife Laura (Linda Cardellini) that she has a lot more going on in her past than we've been previously led to believe, that speculation turned out to be true. After Clint returns the Rolex to Laura that he snagged from the Avengers Compound, a ten-ton tease is dropped when viewers see a S.H.I.E.L.D. logo along with the number "19" engraved on the back. Why the excitement/concern? Because that "19" would seem to coincide with S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Bobbi Morse/Mockingbird, which is great for Laura Barton fans. But why is that a problem for S.H.I.E.L.D. fans? Because that was the role played by Adrianne Palicki in the ABC series.

This storyline came after a series of question marks arose over whether the ABC series remains a part of proper MCU canon (setting aside a multiverse that now pretty much makes everything Marvel "in play" if they want). In the past, S.H.I.E.L.D. fans questioned why Agent Phil Coulson's (Clark Gregg) return wasn't referenced in Disney+'s Loki. We've also had Guardians of the Galaxy guru James Gunn adding that he was told that no Marvel shows pre-WandaVision were considered part of the proper canon. Backing Gunn's claim in October? Tara Bennett & Paul Terry, authors of The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (an official history on the founding of the MCU). Responding to a question on Twitter, Bennett said when asked about S.H.I.E.L.D. and its place in the MCU, "We wrote the book. It does not say AoS is part of the MCU."

But even if the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. characters are brought over from the now-defunct series, will the fans like what they're getting? Charlie Cox aka Matt Murdock/Daredevil cautioned fans that just because the actors are returning to the roles they once played that doesn't mean their canon is coming along with them. A perfect example was this week, with social media already pointing out differences between Vincent D'Onofrio's Fisk in Hawkeye as compared to his Netflix counterpart.