Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Team Gathers for The Final Table

Just because ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been decommissioned after seven seasons doesn't mean Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agent Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Agent Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez), Jeff Ward (Deke Shaw), the rest of the cast, creative team, and producers don't have one last double-shot to our "feels."

If you're a fan who's been with the show since it started, we're guessing you might not make it to the five-minute mark before the waterworks start. It's understandable. No judgments here. You'd have to something ragingly heartless and without feeling not to appreciate what the ending of the series means to everyone at "The Final Table Read"- as you're about to see:

As great as it was to see the team save every single of us one finale time, the real ending found the team meeting via hologram one year after the dust settled from their timeline-saving adventure- and with the team broken up. Daisy and Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) are a couple, still fighting the good fight for S.H.I.E.L.D., while May has moved on to educating the next generation of agents. Mack is still the big cheese at S.H.I.E.L.D. (with some "new" digs), while Yo-Yo leads her own field team. We learn that "FitzSimmons" has been quietly saving us all and raising a daughter behind the scenes, while Deke's enjoying time in an alternate timeline. Oh, and Coulson? Still trying to find his place in this universe. Having had some time to reflect, the cast offered their thoughts post-series finale:

Bennet on Daisy and Sousa as a couple: "I full-blown have been fan-girling about them on screen, which I haven't done for any of the other people that Daisy was with. But it's so sweet. I actually really think it's really, really cute. I just think that they're so opposite and they balance each other out so well."

Henstridge on how the "FitzSimmons" storyline played out: "I loved it. It was so good. I mean, we've been apart in multiple seasons, but I think there's something about it just, for me, it feels like coming home a little bit. When I get Iain in a scene, it's like, "Oh, this is how we started. And it's so comfortable and just… " I'm a little bit obsessed with them as characters so, for me to be in a scene as Simmons with Fitz it's very special… [The characters] have kind of been a bit of a reflection of Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon, two of our co-creators. And for FitzSimmons to have a daughter, and they had a daughter on the show, it felt so perfect."

Cordova-Buckley on Yo-Yo's journey from outsider to field team leader: "I love that final scene with Briana and Max, and Yo-Yo. I love that her team is a couple of characters that we love, that we didn't really get to see in this final season. I loved how they wrapped Yo-Yo, that she's under Director Mackenzie's command, and she's [now] what she never wanted to be. She ends up being an agent an part of the institution."

Wen on May's future as a S.H.I.E.L.D. educator and mentor: "I think it was very appropriate and, because May had always been the S.O. to so many [people], you know, to Ward before he turned evil. To Skye before she became Daisy and Quake. It was just a very fitting ending for her. And also to kind of continue the S.H.I.E.L.D. legacy for future S.H.I.E.L.D. agents."

Ward on Deke's alternate timeline maneuverings: "So I think it was [writer] DJ Doyle that pitched a post-credits mini-scene that I was very sad that we didn't get to shoot, but we talked a lot about it, which was that: Somebody would walk into a S.H.I.E.L.D. office and there'd be the back of a chair, and it would spin around, and it was me with an eye patch… I don't know if Nick Fury is in this timeline or not. I think [Deke] can still see fine, but it's just about a power and cool thing."

Gregg on what why this "Coulson goodbye" is so different: "Of all of them, even to the ones within this show, the end of the seven years — all the years and the hours, and the stunts, and the rehearsals, and the ADR, and the driving, and sorting out problems — it just felt like a deeper, kind of a fuller farewell to a lot of people that spent a lot of time working really hard to make something good. So I found it very moving, and it's very moving to come back to it again."