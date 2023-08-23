Ahsoka, The Boys/DeSantis, Frasier, Bosch & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, bctv daily dispatch, bosch: legacy, doctor who, frasier, nancy drew, one piece, riverdale, ron desantis, star trek: deep space nine, the boys

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Chris Jericho/AEW All In, Apple TV+'s Still Up, Homelander/Ron DeSantis, Freevee's Bosch: Legacy, The CW's Riverdale, The CW's Nancy Drew, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Frasier, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Netflix's One Piece, Apple TV+'s Foundation, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, Max's Warrior, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Homelander/Ron DeSantis, Bosch: Legacy, Riverdale/Nancy Drew, Doctor Who, Frasier, Ahsoka, One Piece & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 23, 2023:

Star Trek: DS9 EP/Showrunner on Why Max Grodénchik Remains a "Hero"

Chris Jericho to Sing Himself to Ring with All In Fozzy Performance

Still Up: Apple TV+, "I May Destroy You" Producer Preview New Comedy

The Boys: Ron DeSantis Gives Off "Homelander Losing It" Vibes (VIDEO)

WWE NXT Heatwave Preview: Can Wes Lee Win The Big One?

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Preview Images; Trailer Drops This Thursday

Riverdale/Nancy Drew Finale: Nancy & Archie Wrap-Up Key Art Countdown

Chad Gable Shocks and Awes Fans with Victory Over Gunther

Doctor Who Series 14 Might Be Arriving Sooner Than We Expected

Frasier Teaser, Images: Kelsey Grammer, Paramount+ Set October Debut

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 E08 Trailer: Laszlo's Dark Secrets

Ahsoka Essential Eps: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Mandalorian & More

One Piece Series Poster Makes It Loud & Clear: The Pirates Are Coming!

Foundation Season 2 Ep. 7 "A Necessary Death" Sneak Peek Released

The Wheel of Time S02 Teaser Makes It Clear: The Time for Power Is Now

Warrior Star Andrew Koji Has "Gut Feeling" About Season 4 & More

Doctor Who: Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker Was An LGBTQ Pioneer

