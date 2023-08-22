Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: Carmelo Hayes, NXT, NXT Heatwave, USA Network, Wes Lee, wrestling, wwe

WWE NXT Heatwave Preview: Can Wes Lee Win The Big One?

Our preview for tonight's NXT Heatwave event on USA Network sees NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending his title against Wes Lee & much more!

Tonight the USA Network will be home to the not-quite Premium Live Event, NXT Heatwave, where we will see the NXT Championship put on the line, along with a number of other intriguing matches in what could be an exciting night of pro wrestling action.

Nobody in all of NXT has made a bigger name for themselves in singles competition over the past year than Wes Lee. Previously only being known as one half of a tag team, Lee was thrust onto his own with the release of his partner. While it would have been understandable for him to have stumbled, Lee instead thrived on his own, finding a new identity and a new gear as a wrestler. He dominated as the longtime North American Champion, and while he may have lost that title to "Dirty" Dominick Mysterio, his eyes are now on a much bigger prize as he's set to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship tonight at NXT Heatwave. Is he ready to win the big one? Let's see what WWE.com says.

NXT's greatest prize will be defended at NXT Heatwave as Carmelo Hayes puts his title on the line against the high-flying Wes Lee. Since losing his NXT North American Championship to "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, Lee has become increasingly erratic and unafraid to confront Superstars backstage, including the NXT Champion. Lee then made a statement by defeating Dijak to become the No. 1 Contender and even mauling Hayes during their contract signing. Not one for disrespect, Hayes has vowed to decisively defeat Lee and humble him just like he has everyone else. Tune in to NXT Heatwave at 8/7 C on USA to see this incredible NXT Championship Match!

Along with that, tonight we will see the team of Dragon Lee & Lyra Valkyria facing "Dirty" Dom & Rhea Ripley in a Mixed Tag Team Match, Noam Dar challenging Nathan Frazer for the NXT Heritage Cup, Trick Williams taking on Ilja Dragunov, Ivy Nile facing Ava, and Von Wagner battling Baron Corbin.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT Heatwave tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!