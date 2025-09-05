Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: AJ Lee, wrestling, wwe smackdown

AJ Lee Returns on Most Historic Episode of WWE SmackDown Ever

AJ Lee's WWE SmackDown return was the most universe-shattering moment in human history! The Chadster witnessed greatness despite Keighleyanne's oppression! 🤯💥

Article Summary AJ Lee stunned the universe by returning on WWE SmackDown, putting AEW and Tony Khan to absolute shame!

The crowd reaction shattered records, proving WWE delivers moments Tony Khan’s AEW can’t even dream of!

AJ Lee & CM Punk vs Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins is about to be the most historic match at WWE WrestlePalooza ever!

The Chadster's wife has been unfairly oppressing The Chadster by not letting him drink Seagram's Escapes Spiked, proving she doesn't respect The Women's Evolution.

AJ Lee is back in WWE, and The Chadster can say without a shadow of a doubt that this was the most stupendous, incredible, record-breaking, mind-blowing, universe-shattering return in the history of human civilization! 🤯💥🎆 When AJ Lee stepped out on WWE SmackDown tonight, The Chadster felt the Earth's axis literally shift, and somewhere in Jacksonville, Tony Khan was probably literally crying because he's so cooked, as young people like The Chadster like to say. 👨‍🍳

For those who missed this monumentally historic moment on WWE SmackDown, here's what went down: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were in the ring taunting CM Punk about what happened at WWE Clash in Paris last weekend, where Becky literally shocked the entire world by punching Punk in the family jewels, costing him his chance to beat Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. 😤👊 Then she doubled down on WWE Raw earlier this week because that's what real wrestling is all about – spoonfeeding a storyline to an audience that has the attention span of… sorry, The Chadster lost his train of thought! But tonight on WWE SmackDown, when Rollins and Lynch were set to close out the show taunting the Voice of the Voiceless some more, he brought out his secret weapon – his wife AJ Lee!

The crowd reaction was literally the biggest ever witnessed on planet Earth! 🌍📢 Scientists will probably study the seismic activity from this moment for decades! AJ Lee attacked Becky and chased her from the ring, setting up what will undoubtedly be the greatest match in the history of competition – a mixed tag team match at WWE WrestlePalooza featuring AJ Lee and CM Punk versus Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins!

Now, The Chadster needs to address something important. 😤 When this glorious return happened on WWE SmackDown, The Chadster was watching without any Seagram's Escapes Spiked in the house because Keighleyanne has banned The Chadster from drinking for two weeks now. The Chadster went absolutely ballistic with joy and immediately told Keighleyanne that The Chadster NEEDED Seagram's Escapes Spiked to properly celebrate AJ Lee's return to WWE!

"Keighleyanne!" The Chadster shouted. "This is history! AJ Lee just returned on WWE SmackDown! The Chadster needs Seagram's Escapes Spiked RIGHT NOW to toast this moment!"

She didn't even look up from texting that guy Gary. 🙄📱 "You're not drinking, remember? And you've been doing so well."

"But this is AJ Lee! She missed out on the whole Women's Evolution that Stephanie McMahon started, proving WWE were the pioneers of women's wrestling, because actually treating women's wrestling like it's important was groundbreaking because WWE spent so many years not respecting it at all, like when AJ Lee last worked there. By not letting The Chadster drink Seagram's Escapes Spiked, you're being sexist and not supporting the Women's Evolution!" The Chadster explained perfectly logically.

Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes. "That doesn't even make sense. How can WWE take credit for solving a problem they created themselves?"

"Auughh man! So unfair!" 😫 The Chadster told her. "You just don't understand how important this moment is! This is bigger than when Hulk Hogan slammed Andre the Giant! Bigger than when Stone Cold Steve Austin beat The Rock! Bigger than when that guy whose name The Chadster can't remember returned at the end of SummerSlam! The Chadster thinks he appeared earlier on SmackDown tonight too, but it must have happened when The Chadster was using the bathroom."

But she wouldn't budge, leaving The Chadster to experience this moment completely sober! Readers, please get on social media right now and use the hashtag #CancelKeighleyanne to pressure The Chadster's wife into stopping her persecution of The Chadster! 📣✊ The Chadster deserves to celebrate AJ Lee's WWE SmackDown return with adult beverages!

Speaking of persecution, The Chadster needs to talk about how Tony Khan is trying to ruin this beautiful moment. 😠 WWE has been planning the upcoming WrestlePalooza PLE for YEARS as the perfect venue for AJ Lee's return and this dream match. But somehow Tony Khan found out about it through his network of spies (probably including that guy Gary), and he announced AEW All Out months ago, so that when WWE announced WrestlePalooza last month for the same weekend, it falsely looked like WWE was counterprogramming AEW, even though it's actually the other way around! 🤯

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🤬 Tony Khan is clearly trying to make WWE, Triple H, and Nick Khan look like they have small dick energy by making it seem like they're obsessed with AEW. But everyone with a brain knows it's obviously the other way around – just like Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster, not The Chadster obsessed with Tony Khan!

But back to the glorious return of AJ Lee on WWE SmackDown – this moment will be studied in universities! 📚🎓 Future generations will mark time as "Before AJ Lee's Return" and "After AJ Lee's Return." The match at WrestlePalooza between AJ Lee and CM Punk versus Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will cure diseases and bring about world peace!

Bully Ray agrees with The Chadster, as he released a special emergency episode of Busted Open Radio in response to tonight's news.: "AJ Lee returning to WWE SmackDown is exactly what the business needed. Unlike that amateur hour garbage in AEW where there hasn't even been a Women's Evolution. Tony Khan could never book something this perfect because he's too busy tormenting that guy The Chadster, who I think is a pretty cool guy myself. He's practically one of the boys! By the way, if you're looking for someone to join the panel at the WrestlePalooza pre-show, please give me a call, Mr. Levesque." See? Bully Ray has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 🏆 He respects women's wrestling.

The Chadster is getting emotional just thinking about how perfect tonight's WWE SmackDown was. 😭 AJ Lee looked like she never left, and the chemistry between her and Becky Lynch was electric! This is REAL wrestling storytelling, and The Chadster is outraged that Tony Khan is even allowed to compete with WWE. IT should be illegal! The Chadster thinks Triple H should put in a word with the president the next time he's hanging out at the White House. 🙅‍♂️

In conclusion, AJ Lee's return to WWE SmackDown tonight was the single greatest moment in entertainment history, and The Chadster doesn't care what anyone says – The Chadster WILL find a way to get Seagram's Escapes Spiked to properly celebrate! 🎉 The Chadster is going to watch the replay of AJ Lee's return on WWE SmackDown at least 47 more times tonight while blasting Smash Mouth's "All Star" in The Chadster's Mazda Miata in the driveway in protest of Keighleyanne's oppression. 😤 #WelcomeBackAJLee #CancelKeighleyanne #LetTheChadsterDrink

