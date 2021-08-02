Alex Kurtzman on Star Trek Pushing Boundaries; "Touching" Worf Pitch

On Sunday, "Star Trek" fans learned that Alex Kurtzman would be sticking around to run the "Star Trek" franchise for the next six years after Kurtzman and his Secret Hideout banner signed a reported nine-figure exclusive deal with CBS Studios (with Deadline Hollywood estimating the deal at around the $150M range). With a new stretch of road now ahead of him, Kurtzman wants to make it clear to "Star Trek" fans that they haven't seen anything yet. "I think we're just getting started," Kurtzman said in an interview with The New York Times. "There's just so much more to be had."

So expect more creative experimentation moving forward, with Kurtzman referencing during the interview a pitch he received for a Worf spinoff series from Silicon Valley's Graham Wagner that was apparently "incredibly funny, poignant, and touching." That's the philosophy Kurtzman has always maintained since taking over the franchise, and one he looks to maintain moving forward. "If it were up to me only, I would be pushing the boundaries much further than I think most people would want. I think we might get there. Marvel has actually proven that you can. But you have to build a certain foundation in order to get there and we're still building our foundation," he explained.

Kurtzman's deal makes CBS Studios the exclusive home for Kurtzman's Secret Hideout through 2026, a deal that also includes a series adaptation of the Stephen King short story "The New York Times at Special Bargain Rates" as well as a number of non-"Star Trek"-related projects. What fans should find particularly interesting is that development on the Michelle Yeoh-starring spinoff series Section 31 was listed as the franchise titles under his watch, along with Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

"CBS Studios has been my home for over a decade because the incomparable David Stapf always finds a way to demonstrate his decency and creative passion, not just for the work we do, but for the many people who do it," said Kurtzman in a statement. "In David Nevins, I've found a rare breed executive with auteur taste and the guts to take chances, who's encouraged us to create premium streaming and cable that pushes boundaries. And over the last year, I've had the extraordinary privilege of being eyewitness to the steady leadership George Cheeks has brought to CBS." For George Cheeks, President and CEO of CBS, it was the best way to show the company's faith in Kurtzman's continued vision. "Extending our valuable partnership with the brilliant Alex Kurtzman and Secret Hideout has been a top priority for CBS and Paramount+. Alex's vision and leadership of the Star Trek franchise and his ability to create artistic and commercial series across all platforms put him in a special class of creative talent."

