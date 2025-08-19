Posted in: FX, Hulu, Movies, TV | Tagged: alien: earth

Alien: Earth S01E03: "Metamorphosis" Preview: A Deadly Homecoming

Check out our updated preview for FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth S01E03: "Metamorphosis."

There is no higher compliment that I can pay FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth than this. It's rare to find a two-episode series premiere that clocks in at a little more than 2 1/2 hours, and it feels like it flew by in less than 90 minutes. From characters we cared about (or despised) within the first hour and some truly scary and/or gross moments that actually served a purpose, to some surprising storyline turns along the way and a cast that hit on so many levels, there was a whole lot to appreciate from the opening chapters. That brings us to our preview for tonight's episode, S01E03: "Metamorphosis," as the wreckage gets analyzed, some hard questions get asked, and some horrifying discoveries are made. Personally, we're hoping for a smackdown between Morrow (Babou Ceesay) and Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant) – that would be insane. Here's a look at the official overview for tonight's chapter, followed by an episode trailer, a trailer for what's still to come this season, and the first two episodes of the show's official podcast – all waiting for you below:

Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 3: "Metamorphosis" Preview

Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 3: "Metamorphosis" – The team returns home with unexpected cargo. An unsettling experiment occurs, and a new talent is discovered. Written by Noah Hawley and Bob DeLaurentis, and directed by Dana Gonzales.

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The FX and Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, the series stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

