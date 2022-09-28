All Four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are On This Production Cel

Another production cel from the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series has gone live at Heritage Auctions. This production cel features the four iconic Turtles themselves: brave leader Leonardo, loose canon and sarcastic Raphael, brilliant and empathetic Donatello, and hilarious and fun Michaelangelo. Initially created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird back in 1984 through their own Mirage Studios comic book company, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has sustained its popularity throughout the years. From its time as an independently produced comic, to being one of the most recognizable cartoons in the world, to producing the massively popular line of toys, to being adapted into the landmark live-action movies, and now, finally, going back to comics with IDW Publishing's long-running hit comic. Today, let's take a closer look at these production cels now available to bid on at Heritage Auctions.

"Kowabunga!" The most famous quartet of ninjas run through the sewers in this phenomenal hand-painted production cel from the epochal animated show Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The three-layer 12 field sized production cel has the four turtles measuring from 3.25" to 3.5", featured on a printed background and bearing a Murakami-Wolf-Swenson sticker in the top right corner. Light surface scratches away from the art, and minor handling wear from production. In Very Good condition.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid for this group of production cels featuring all four heroes in half-shells. Best of luck to all dedicated TMNT fans hoping to win this auction and bring these unique pieces into their collection. You can access the auction directly right here.

