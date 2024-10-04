Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Always Sunny, Abbott Elementary Form #Phillyverse: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, Superman & Lois, Grotesquerie, Family Guy, American Horror Story, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Peacock's Community: The Movie, Netflix's That '90s Show, Michael Connelly's The Waiting, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, TBS's AEW Dynamite, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Abbott Elementary, HBO's Westworld, CW's Superman & Lois, Netflix's The Abandons & Kurt Sutter, FX's Grotesquerie, FX's The Beauty, James Gunn/Rick Flag Sr, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, The Daily Show & Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Hulu's Family Guy, FX's American Horror Story, FOX's Going Dutch, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & Abbott Elementary, Superman & Lois, Grotesquerie, What We Do in the Shadows, Family Guy, American Horror Story, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, October 4, 2024:

Community: YNB Offers Filming Update; Believes Script "Being Reworked"

That '90s Show: Netflix Cancels Spinoff Sequel Series After 2 Seasons

The Waiting: Welliver, Lintz, Lakin Read New Bosch/Ballard Audiobook

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Shares Season 2 Opener BTS Image Gallery

Tower of God S02E12: "A New Trial"/S02E13: "Archimedes" Reign: Review

AEW Dynamite Celebrates Triumphant 5th Anniversary Amidst TV Deal

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol S02E02 Promo Released

SNL 50: Nate Bargatze Thinks It's "Kenan Thompson 50" & More (VIDEO)

The Boys: Jensen Ackles, Aya Cash Spinoff Scripts "Insanely Good"

Always Sunny, Abbott Elementary Epic Crossover Officially Confirmed

Westworld Writer Karrie Crouse on HBO Series' "Brilliant" Creators

Superman & Lois Stars Loved Grant Gustin's "Arrowverse" Geek Moments

The Abandons: SOA Creator Kurt Sutter Reportedly Exits Netflix Series

Grotesquerie: So, Who Is Eddie Lachlan? Travis Kelce's Debut Scene

The Beauty Adapt "Kind of 'Game of Thrones in Its Scale": Ryan Murphy

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S02: "Book of Carol" Makes Spain Debut

James Gunn on Grillo/Rick Flag Sr.'s Peacemaker/Superman Importance

What We Do in the Shadows Final Season Trailer Intros New/Old Roomie

The Daily Show Reporter Triumph Takes On VP Debate Spin Room (VIDEO)

Family Guy Halloween Special: Peter vs. Powell for Pumpkin Supremacy

American Horror Story: "There Is a Big Chance" Sarah Paulson Returns

Going Dutch: Catherine Tate, Joe Morton Join Denis Leary Comedy Series

Heartstopper, Agatha All Along, Velma, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!