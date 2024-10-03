Heartstopper, Agatha All Along, Velma, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, Paramount+'s Frasier, MeTV's Svengoolie, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Netflix's Heartstopper, AEW/Warner Bros. Discovery, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, FX's Grotesquerie, Apple TV+'s Sugar, Prime Video's Reacher, Max's Velma, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Olivia Rodrigo/Netflix, Crunchyroll's Blue Lock, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Heartstopper, Always Sunny, Agatha All Along, Velma, TWD: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Olivia Rodrigo & Netflix, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 3, 2024:

Saturday Night Live Spotlights Nate Bargatze, SNL Cast at Read-Thru

Yellowstone Finale Not Impacted by John Dutton's Absence: Kelly Reilly

Doctor Odyssey S01E02 "Singles Week" Images; S01E03, S01E04 Overviews

Frasier Season 2 Episode 4 Images Spotlight Guest Star Amy Sedaris

Sven Squad Brings a "BOO-Nanza" to MeTV, Saturday Morning Cartoons

AEW Dynamite Celebrates 5 Years of Cheesing Off The Chadster

Heartstopper Season 3 "Goes to A New Place We Haven't Seen Before"

AEW, Warner Bros. Reach Multi-Year Deal: Max Livestreaming & More

Always Sunny: Day, McElhenney, Howerton Are Geared Up for Season 17

Agatha All Along Episode 4 Image Gallery Offers Some Musical Magic

Grotesquerie: New Heights Podcast Previews Travis Kelce Debut (VIDEO)

SNL Nate Bargatze Meets New Cast Members, Then Things Get Very Weird

Sugar: Apple TV Renews Colin Farrell-Starring Series for Season 2

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Speaks for Fans with Neagley Spinoff Reaction

Velma REALLY Needs This Halloween "To Be More Special": Trailer

Always Sunny: Charlie Day "Gearing Up" for Season 17 in Video Post

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Ep. 2 Images Released

Olivia Rodrigo Is Getting Ready to Spill Her "GUTS" to Netflix

Blue Lock Season 2 Trailer Released; Hits Crunchyroll This Week

