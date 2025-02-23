Always Sunny/Stewart, Countdown/Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, NBC's The Hunting Party, Prime Video's The Boys, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Paramount+'s 1923, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, "Always Sunny"/Lynne Marie Stewart, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Prime Video's Countdown/Jensen Ackles, Reacher/Neagley, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 23, 2025:

SNL: Paul Mescal Welcomes Some "Irish Americans"; SNL50 Goes 360

The Hunting Party Creator on Wanting a Different Kind of Procedural

The Boys: Vought's Birthday Card for Homelander Is Kinda Questionable

Dexter: Jennifer Carpenter Addresses Possible "Resurrection" Return

1923 Season 2: Yellowstone Prequel Returns with "The Killing Season"

Agatha All Along: Joe Locke on Season 2, Billy/Tommy, Heartstopper

The Boys: Karl Urban Checks In From Season 5 Filming: "I'm On Me Way"

WWE SmackDown Review: Storytelling Beats Wrestling Every Time

Always Sunny Family Honors, Remembers Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 Blooper Reel Honors Anniversary

Countdown Star Jensen Ackles Shares Musical Moment From The Set

Reacher Author Lee Child Feels "Incredibly Jealous" of Neagley Spinoff

Doctor Who: How Steven Moffat Would Have Written a Sex Scene

