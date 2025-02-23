Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Always Sunny/Stewart, Countdown/Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Dexter: Resurrection, "Always Sunny" & Lynne Marie Stewart, Countdown/Jensen Ackles, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, NBC's The Hunting Party, Prime Video's The Boys, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Paramount+'s 1923, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, "Always Sunny"/Lynne Marie Stewart, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Prime Video's Countdown/Jensen Ackles, Reacher/Neagley, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, The Hunting Party, The Boys, Dexter: Resurrection, 1923, Agatha All Along, "Always Sunny"/Lynne Marie Stewart, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Countdown/Jensen Ackles, Reacher/Neagley, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 23, 2025:
SNL: Paul Mescal Welcomes Some "Irish Americans"; SNL50 Goes 360
The Hunting Party Creator on Wanting a Different Kind of Procedural
The Boys: Vought's Birthday Card for Homelander Is Kinda Questionable
Dexter: Jennifer Carpenter Addresses Possible "Resurrection" Return
1923 Season 2: Yellowstone Prequel Returns with "The Killing Season"
Agatha All Along: Joe Locke on Season 2, Billy/Tommy, Heartstopper
The Boys: Karl Urban Checks In From Season 5 Filming: "I'm On Me Way"
WWE SmackDown Review: Storytelling Beats Wrestling Every Time
Always Sunny Family Honors, Remembers Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly
Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 Blooper Reel Honors Anniversary
Countdown Star Jensen Ackles Shares Musical Moment From The Set
Reacher Author Lee Child Feels "Incredibly Jealous" of Neagley Spinoff
Doctor Who: How Steven Moffat Would Have Written a Sex Scene
Doctor Who Date Reveal? Reacher, Daredevil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!