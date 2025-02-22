Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who Date Reveal? Reacher, Daredevil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Daredevil: Born Again, Doctor Who, Reacher, Lanterns, Agatha All Along, Hawkeye, Cobra Kai, and more!

February 22, 2025

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Daredevil: Born Again, The Gentlemen, Doctor Who, The Lincoln Lawyer, Fire Country, Reacher, Lanterns, Euphoria, Night Court, Agatha All Along, Hawkeye, Cobra Kai, and More!

BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, February 22, 2025:

Daredevil OG Series Cast Discuss Reuniting for "Born Again" & More

The Gentlemen: "Bigger and Darker" Season 2 Begins Filming This Spring

Doctor Who Teaser: Is April 12th The Start Date for Season 2?

The Lincoln Lawyer: Henderson, Zumbado, Montoya Join Season 4 Cast

Fire Country S03E12 "I'm The One…" Preview; Eps. 13-15 Early Looks

SNL 50: Peacock Officially Releases Nirvana, Post Malone Performance

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 8 Preview: Our Queens Get "Wicked"

Reacher Author Lee Child on Which Novel He Wants Adapted in Season 4

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Final Boss Returns to End AEW

Lanterns: Is It Cake? Garret Dillahunt's Post Has Us Asking Questions

Doctor Who: Disney "Wasn't Looking to Change the Show": Gardner

Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Reveals Passport Changed, Calls Out Trump

Daredevil: Born Again – Tony Dalton's Jack Duquesne/Swordsman Returns

Night Court: Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi Tease Season 3 Musical Episode

Agatha All Along, Hawkeye Have Season 2 Potential: Brad Winderbaum

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 E07 Review: Serious Snatch Game Shade

Doctor Who: Slow Horses Star Christopher Chung Joins Season 2 Cast

Solo Leveling Season 2 Adds J Balvin to English and Spanish Audio Dubs

Holes: Agatha All Along's Jac Schaeffer Directing Disney+ Series Pilot

Star City: Nagaitis, Davies, Serkis Join For All Mankind Spinoff Cast

Cobra Kai Star William Zabka on Johnny Lawrence's Redemption, Kreese

