American Gladiators Doc Gets Official Trailer; Hits Netflix This Month

A documentary on the amazing 90s show American Gladiators will debut on Netflix next week, and the trailer looks incredible.

American Gladiators was one of the coolest shows of the 90s, and Netflix is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the competition show. Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators takes a look at one of the most unique shows in the history of televised competition shows, a true product of the 90s right through the story of how it all came apart. Featuring interviews with all of the Gladiators you would want to hear from, including Michael Horton, aka Gemini; Raye Hollitt, aka Zap; Jim Starr, aka Laser; Sha-ri Pendleton, aka Blaze; Danny Lee Clark, aka Nitro; Lori Fetrick, aka Ice; Steve Henneberry, aka Tower, and Lisa McCullough, the original Zap, this is a wonderful birthday present to me from Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

American Gladiators Was Must-Watch TV

"In the late '80s and early '90s, muscly hunks and bodybuilding were all the rage. We had Arnold, we had Stallone, we had ThunderCats, we had WWF's Prime Time Wrestling… and we had American Gladiators. If you're too young to know or too old to remember, the show featured a bunch of coed superjocks who took on Average Joes in various physical challenges — like jousting each other with pugil sticks atop raised circular platforms or assaulting each other with weapons full of ammo (well, orange tennis balls). It was campy, it was fun, and the gladiators lived like rock stars… until it all went down in flames. Directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Murder Among the Mormons) and Emmy winner Tony Vainuku (Independent Lens: In Football We Trust), Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators looks back at the phenomenon that was American Gladiators, the athletes who became overnight sensations and the drama that led to its bittersweet end."

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators debuts on Netflix on June 28th.

