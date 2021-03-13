American Gods S03E09 Preview: Revelations, A Date with Destiny & More

With only one episode remaining before the season finale of STARZ's American Gods, we have three major storylines coming to a head. First, Laura (Emily Browning) got her living hands on the one thing that can bring Wednesday (Ian McShane) down for good- and we're not sure Doyle (Iwan Rheon) is going to convince her otherwise. Meanwhile, Shadow (Ricky Whittle) appears destined for a one-on-one with Hinzelmann (Julia Sweeney)- and some revelations. Then there's the Tech Boy (Bruce Langley)-Bilquis (Yetide Badaki) connection to keep track of- and if that's a pairing that could prove a serious problem for World (Crispin Glover). And yet, we can't shake this feeling that there's a lot more at play behind the scenes yet to be revealed.

Here's a look at the promo for the penultimate episode of the third season of American Gods– "The Lake Effect," directed by Metin Hüseyin, with the teleplay by Laura Pusey and Damian Kindler:

And thanks to STARZ, TV Line was gracious enough to offer this exclusive clip that finds Liam looking to redirect Laura's rage towards Wednesday into something a bit more constructive and less god-killing. We're just not sure he's taking the right approach:

Here's a look at two standout songs from the season's soundtrack: "The Future Tense of Heartbreak" from Episodes 4, 5, and 8; and "Streets Are Listening" from Episode 5- both tracks by Charles Eglee and Andrew Lockington, featuring Emilie-Claire Barlow and published by November Songs (ASCAP) and Charbar Music (SOCAN):

Here's a look back at the third season of STARZ's American Gods:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods star Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, STARZ's American Gods is based on author and EP Neil Gaiman's modern classic novel. Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk also executive produce.