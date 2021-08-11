American Horror Stories S01E06 Preview: Cody Fern Has a Bad Feeling

With only hours to go until the penultimate episode of the first season of FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories (and even harder to believe that we're only two weeks away from the start of American Horror Story: Double Feature), viewers were formally introduced to the cast from S01E06 "Feral". Written & directed by Manny Coto, this week's episode focuses on a family who goes on a camping trip unaware of what is lurking in the woods. Cody Fern as Park Ranger Stan Vogel, Tiffany Dupont as Addy Gantz, Aaron Tveit as Jay Gantz, Blake Shields as Bob Birch, and Colin Tandberg as Jacob Gantz star. Noe in the following clip, Fern's Ranger Vogel has a bad feeling that something isn't quite right. But what?

Now here's your look at "Feral", set to hit Hulu this Thursday:

Here's a look back at the official cast announcement clip that was released yesterday:

Looking back at "Drive In", the reason why the third episode worked so well has to do in no small part to AHS universe powerhouse John Carroll Lynch's turn as twisted filmmaker Larry Bitterman. In fact, Lynch's performances in the franchise are even more impressive when you realize that Lynch is no fan of horror films, telling EW: "I enjoy doing [AHS], and I'm surprised that I do, because I don't enjoy watching horror, but I apparently enjoy doing it." Here's a look at what Lynch had to say about his American Horror Story universe future.

"These shows, they're fun to do. I enjoy working with everybody who works on them. If you're going to get to work with an acting company and be a part of an acting company — first of all, there are no acting companies really, except this one and maybe a couple of theatrical ones. So the opportunity to work with the quality of actors that I've gotten the opportunity to work with, and then to be able to work with them again and again and again, that is quite enticing. Ryan's never let me down. The show's never let me down. I enjoy doing them, and I'm surprised that I do because I don't enjoy watching horror, but I apparently enjoy doing it," Lynch explained. "Like when I was playing Twisty and I'm stabbing the people in the park with the picnic, what I'm stabbing is a piece of wood. And it's pretty cathartic to be stabbing a piece of wood. I mean, it feels good, I gotta say. As long as there's not a real person under there. It feels pretty good. [Laughs] Like when I was in Carnivàle and I went after a door with a fire ax playing Varlyn Stroud, there's really nothing more satisfying than going after a door with a fire ax. That's really fun."

