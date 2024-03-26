Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, fx, preview, Season 12

American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two Teaser: Anna Out of Options?

Check out a new teaser trailer for FX's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two.

The wait is almost over! In just a little over a week's time, we're going to start learning where everything this season has been leading to when the second part of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and Showrunner Halley Feiffer's American Horror Story: Delicate debuts on April 3rd. Based on the official trailer that was released last week, it's pretty clear that the Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring season has a whole lot more tricks up its demonic sleeve to pull. Now, we're getting a new teaser trailer that somehow finds a way to make Anna's (Roberts) situation even deadlier than the trailer did – one that makes it clear that whatever's coming Anna's way… it can't be stopped.

Here's a look at the latest teaser trailer for FX's American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two, set to hit screens on April 3rd:

And here's a behind-the-scenes featurette that was released spotlighting Kardashian's makeover for a recent "Part Two" teaser:

By the time the dust settled on "Preech" (written by Feiffer and directed by John J. Gray), we got a better understanding of Preecher's (Julie White) past – assuming what we know can be trusted. Meanwhile, it looks like Siobahn (Kardashian) finally got Anna (Roberts) to say the words that she wanted to hear – and now, Anna has one less Oscar competitor to worry about. But at what cost? Stephen King is also anxiously awaiting what happens next. Here's a look at the bestselling author's tweet from back in November 2023 regarding needing to know where all of this is heading:

AMERICAN HORROR STORY/DELICATE left me hanging. Talk about a tease. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare, here's a look back at one of the original teasers for the 12th season as well as the official season overview:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

