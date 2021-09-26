American Horror Story: DF Death Valley Promo: A New Experiment Begins

After a half-season finale of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature saw the "Red Tide" crash down all over the city of Los Angeles while The Chemist (Angelica Ross) headed off to greener (and new-drug-producing-positive) pastures, our focus shifts to "Death Valley" with a look at an alien/government conspiracy that goes back decades- and continues into the present. For those of you who've been demanding aliens, you're about to get your wish. But what's that saying about being careful about what you wish for…?

With one experiment ended (for now?) and a new one about to begin, here's a look at American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley):

Now here's a look back at the original promo for the kick-off of the next chapter, "Take Me To Your Leader":

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley) Season 10 Episode 7 "Take Me To Your Leader": A group of college students on a camping trip are swept up in a horrifying and deadly conspiracy decades in the making. Written by Brad Falchuk, Kristen Reidel & Manny Coto; and directed by Max Winkler.

Now here's a look back at the trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature: "Part 1: Red Tide" & "Part 2: Death Valley" that contained a number of first-looks from both parts of the season (including scenes from "Part 2: Death Valley" that aren't in the clip above):

What follows are nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse"). So from "Murder House" to "1984," here's a look back at nine seasons and ten years of American Horror Story: