American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 3: Alma Has A "Thirst"

So by the time that the credits rolled on "Pale," viewers were getting a much clearer understanding of what those little black pills that we've been seeing ahead of the premiere of FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) are all about. And let's just say it comes with a price, as Harry (Finn Wittrock) and Doris (Lily Rabe) are about to find out via Alma's (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) new-found "Thirst." As you're about to see in the following preview, that means Harry's the one who's going to have to make sure Alma's on a "proper diet" before she has to go looking for "food" herself. Meanwhile, Ursula (Leslie Grossman) needs to know what's really going on in Provincetown and she's not leaving without answers.

Now here's a look at the next chapter of FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide), followed by an overview for "Thirst":

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) Season 1o Episode 3 "Thirst": Harry's newfound talent brings an unexpected visitor to town. Alma decides to take matters into her own hands. Written by Brad Falchuk; directed by Loni Peristere.

Just before the premiere of "Part 1: Red Tide", AHS fans were treated to the first extended look at "Part 2: Death Valley". Here are some screencaps from the trailer that follows them, including a look at Neal McDonough's Dwight D. Eisenhower:

Now here's your look at the trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature: "Part 1: Red Tide" & "Part 2: Death Valley", with a number of first looks at both parts of the season:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story: Double Feature | Parts 1 and 2 Preview – Season 10 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wt8aEo9i7_E)

What follows are nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse"). So from "Murder House" to "1984," here's a look back at nine seasons and ten years of American Horror Story:

Now here's your look at the official trailer for FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature, ready to unleash a "Red Tide' beginning August 25th:

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E01 "Cape Fear": A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk; directed by John J. Gray. American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E02 "Pale": A quick fix for Harry's writer's block has unexpected side effects. Two eccentric locals offer Harry a helping hand. Written by Brad Falchuk & Ryan Murphy; directed by Loni Peristere.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) stars Sarah Paulson as TB Karen, Evan Peters as Austin, Finn Wittrock as Harry Gardener, Lily Rabe as Doris Gardener, Frances Conroy as Belle Noir, Leslie Grossman as Ursula, Billie Lourd as Lark, Adina Porter as Chief Burelson, Angelica Ross as The Chemist, Macaulay Culkin as Mickey, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Alma Gardener, Denis O'Hare as Holden, Spencer Novich as Pale Person, and V Nixie as Pale Person.

