American Horror Story S10 Casts Spencer Novich; Audition Vid A Clue?

Did we mention how much we love this time of the year? You know, that time of year when there's electricity in the air from all of the wonderfully cruel teases that American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy offers the AHS fanbase prior to the season title/them reveal. Now even though that time of the year's coming a little later than usual (f**k you, COVID), Murphy's been making up for lost time with some choice clues about the tenth season- and that continued Wednesday night.

Taking to social media, Murphy introduced new cast member Spencer Novich along with a brief audition video that Murphy writes, "got him the job"- while then asking us if we've guessed the title yet. In the video, Novich is shown to be quite the creepy contortionist as he approaches the camera- before saying, "I'm going to kill you." Considering Norvich's IMDB listing, we're not surprised by his physical skills: Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away (2012), Monsters Down the Hall (2009), and The Circus Jerks (2018).

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown.

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon).

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time. Over the weekend, FX Networks released a new teaser for their upcoming programming titled "The Ride" (below) that offered AHS fans their first teaser for American Horror Stories– with the ominous line: "Times may have changed, but the nature of evil has not."