American Horror Story, The Orville, Mayans MC & More Delay Prod Return

Disney Television Studios' ABC Signature and 20th Television divisions are joining CBS Studios, Waner Bros TV, Universal TV, and others in pushing back the post-holiday production return dates on a number of series, including American Horror Story, The Orville, Mayans MC, and more. The move comes after the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reached out to the entertainment industry for their voluntary support last week as COVID cases and deaths continue to rise throughout the county and the state of California.

The decision impacts 16 series, including ABC's Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, American Housewife, Black-ish, Mixed-ish, and Rebel, NBC's This Is Us, Fox's 911, 911: Lone Star, and Last Man Standing, FX's American Crime Story: Impeachment, American Horror Story, and Mayans MC; Disney+'s Big Shot, Hulu's The Orville, and Love, Victor. Previously scheduled to resume production on January 11 if not earlier, all of the series listed will now return to work on January 18. CBS Studios, Waner Bros TV, and Universal TV are looking for productions of their series to resume the week of January 11 (though return dates are dependant on county and state health updates). WBTV's Lucifer and Young Sheldon were previously scheduled to restart production on January 11, with All Rise scheduled for January 22. Universal TV's Brooklyn Nine-Nine was previously set to resume filming on January 18.

FilmLA posted excerpts from the county health department on their website on Monday of last week, directed at the entire entertainment production industry. "Although music, TV, and film productions are allowed to operate, we ask you to strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in COVID cases. Identify and delay higher risk activities, and focus on lower-risk work for now, if at all possible." The health department and county film permit office also reminded everyone that "travel for production purposes is currently not advised." While production travel is permitted, both groups are asking filmmakers to avoid it whenever possible- with travel making it much more likely "that people will end up together in vehicles or indoors in less-controlled settings."

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White announced last week that "most entertainment productions will remain on hiatus until the second or third week of January, if not later," Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television have also made it official. Here's a look at the official update from SAG-AFTRA:

"We are writing to let you know that we are closely monitoring the recent surge in Covid-19 infections along with the reported lack of intensive care unit beds throughout the state of California and particularly in Los Angeles County. This is deeply concerning to us all and we have taken immediate action to connect with our epidemiologists and public health experts regarding the surge in cities across the nation. Most entertainment productions will remain on hiatus until the second or third week of January if not later. This means that the number of our member performers working on sets right now is reduced. Our safety protocols ensure appropriate precautions for the holiday hiatus period including additional time for testing prior to the resumption of production. To ensure the utmost safety, we are in close contact with our sister unions and guilds, the industry, our expert epidemiologists, industrial sanitation specialists, public health officials, member leaders, and staff. We remain focused on ensuring the safest possible work environment and protocols for SAG-AFTRA members. We will continue to monitor this situation and its impact on production and employment in all contract areas and will take appropriate measures as needed to ensure the continued safety of our members and others. In the meantime, we urge you all to remain vigilant and adhere to the safety principles to protect yourselves, your families, communities, and colleagues. Always, wear your masks, maintain safe physical distancing, wash hands frequently and well, and follow the public health recommendations for preventing the spread of infectious disease."