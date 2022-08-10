Andor Key Art Serves as Reminder of When "Rogue One" Prequel Eps Drop

If we're being honest? There was a level of disappointment that came with the news from earlier this month that confirmed Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming Diego Luna-starring Andor series wouldn't be hitting screens until September 21st. Granted, the streamer and studio also announced that they would be making up for it by dropping the first three episodes of the season. But with all of the date changes and shifting episode drop details, Disney+ released a very cool key art poster that also substitutes as a calendar of when the season's episode will debut:

Previously, Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. With the series set to hit streaming screens on September 21st with three episodes, here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming Star Wars: Andor:

The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

"Tony has written a great, scurrilous [take] on the Trumpian world. Our world is exploding in different places right now, people's rights are disappearing, and 'Andor' reflects that," Fiona Shaw explained during an interview with Empire. "[In the show], the Empire is taking over, and it feels like the same thing is happening in reality, too." In particular, Shaw appreciates Gilroy's willingness to emphasize the moral gray areas as well as the tough choices many characters will have to make for the greater good. "I was impressed by Tony's social-realist intentions. He's created a whole new morality. It's very deep and humane – there is grief, mourning, hope, [and] fear. It's not just primary colors here," Shaw added.

Joining Luna are Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Toby Haynes (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 8, 9,10), Susanna White (Episodes 4, 5, 6) & Benjamin Caron (Episodes 7, 11,12) directing. Writers include Tony Gilroy (Episodes 1,2, 3,11,12), Dan Gilroy (Episodes 4, 5, 6), Stephen Schiff (Episode 7) & Beau Willimon (Episodes 8, 9,10); with Luna, Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna & Michelle Rejwan executive producing. Produced by Lucasfilm, Andor premieres September 21.