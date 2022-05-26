Andor: Lucasfilm Drops Teaser Trailer; 12 New Eps on the Way & More

While we definitely got some solid updates on what was going on with Andor, The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and something codenamed "Grammar Rodeo" last week, Lucasfilm & Disney+ were saving the good stuff for this week's "Star Wars Celebration." Starting things off on a strong note with the "Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase" presentation, the studio and streamer did not disappoint (and make sure to check out our liveblog of the event going on right now). For Andor, Diego Luna, creator Tony Gilroy, producer Sanne Wohlenberg, and Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma) took the stage to offer some serious news. The series will go back five years from Rogue One, with 12 episodes filmed and another 12 set to start shooting later this year (with Gilroy saying the second half "walks you into Rogue One" & the final scene of Andor being the start of Rogue One).

But here's the best part! We have the teaser trailer, with the two-episode Andor premiere set for August 31st:

Joining Luna are Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Here's a look at how Luna responded once the news of the second set of 12 episodes was announced:

Diego Luna jokes that's he's happy he'll have more work with the #StarWarsCelebration announcement that 12 more episodes of #Andor will be produced following the show's debut this August pic.twitter.com/uMX1hCM4da — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 26, 2022 Show Full Tweet

