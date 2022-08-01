Andor Moved to September with 3 Eps; Official Trailer Released

So the last time we checked in with Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming live-action Andor series, series star Diego Luna was explaining why he appreciated having time to tell more of Cassian's story (and more) and how those who think because they know how it all ends that they'll know the whole story will be very surprised by a world of new possibilities. Well, thanks to the fine folks over at ABC's Good Morning America who gave us the heads-up on Sunday, viewers are getting a chance to see more for themselves if all of the efforts are paying off. Joining the morning program live on Monday morning, Luna revealed the official trailer for the viewers- and now, we have it for you to enjoy. But first, a date change. The series will now premiere on September 21st with three episodes and not at the end of this month.

Previously, Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. With the series set to hit streaming screens on September 21st with three episodes, here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming Andor:

The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Joining Luna are Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Toby Haynes (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 8, 9,10), Susanna White (Episodes 4, 5, 6) & Benjamin Caron (Episodes 7, 11,12) directing. Writers include Tony Gilroy (Episodes 1,2, 3,11,12), Dan Gilroy (Episodes 4, 5, 6), Stephen Schiff (Episode 7) & Beau Willimon (Episodes 8, 9,10); with Luna, Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna & Michelle Rejwan executive producing. Produced by Lucasfilm, Andor premieres on September 21.