Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor, disney plus, star wars

Andor: Season 2 Look at Diego Luna in Disney+ "What If" Big Game Spot

A new look at Diego Luna from Star Wars: Andor Season 2 was included in Disney+'s "What If" Big Game ad spot that was released earlier today.

With the second and final season of Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring "Rogue One" prequel series Andor: A Star Wars Story set to hit screens on April 22, 2025, we have… NOT the official trailer. Sorry, but with a little than two months to go until the final run, you know "The Mouse" is going to wait a wee bit longer to drop an extended look like that. Of course, it may have dropped by the time you read this – but if that's the case? What did you think of the trailer? Seriously, while we don't quite have that yet to pass along, we do have a look at Disney+'s upcoming Super Bowl LIX ad "What If," which imagines a universe where a number of great shows, franchises, and athletic moments didn't happen. Of course, they did – and that's when we get a quick look at Luna's Cassian (see below).

The 12-episode season will take place over the span of four years, with a year in Cassian's life passing by every three episodes. Here's a look back at the images that were previously released:

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood last month, Luna shared what it's been like working with his childhood friend Gael García Bernal before offering some insights on the show's return. While noting that he couldn't share specifics, Luna did add that he was feeling "sad" now that the final season was only months away but "excited" about viewers finally getting to see it. "It's cool. It's cool. I think people are going to like it," Luna added. Here's a look at what Luna had to share leading into the 82nd Annual Golden Globes:

Diego Luna on working with childhood friend Gael García Bernal and what to expect from 'Andor' #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/eoRaVh4UI5 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Today is the last day of filming Andor. I could not be more thankful to the entire crew for this amazing experience and the years of hard work," Luna began the caption to his Instagram post from back in February 2024, confirming he had wrapped the second season. "More than 700 people have worked on this production, and it is impossible to say goodbye and thank you to everyone individually, which is why I write here. THANK YOU for the love and the wonderful experience. See you soon." Here's a look at the post:

Previously, Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!