Andor, Stranger Things, Obi-Wan, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Feeling unknown/And you're all alone/Flesh and bone/By the telephone/Lift up the receiver/I'll make you a believer/Take second best/Put me to the test/Things on your chest/You need to confess/I will deliver/You know I'm a forgiver/Reach out, touch faith/Reach out, touch faith/Your own personal Jesus/Someone to hear your prayers/Someone who cares/Your own personal Jesus/Someone to hear your prayers/Someone who's… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Depeche Mode & "Personal Jesus," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi being "celebrated" & dropping early, Netflix's Stranger Things 4 offering warnings, Disney+'s Andor drops a teaser & goes 24 eps, Jodie Foster joins HBO's True Detective Season 4, Disney+'s Willow previews the continuing adventures, Jeffrey Dean Morgan vows to make it into Amazon's The Boys Season 4, Seth MacFarlane finds religion when it comes to The Orville moving from FOX to Hulu, Manifest fans have a lot to look forward to from Netflix's Geeked Week 2022, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, May 27, 2022

Stranger Things 4 Adds Warning in Wake of Texas Shooting; Clip Pulled

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Lucasfilm & Disney+ Dropping 2-Episode Premiere Early

Better Call Saul Fans Should Worry About Kim; Big Part 2 Teaser Clue?

Obi-Wan Kenobi Costumes on Display at Star Wars Celebration (Images)

Superman & Lois S02E12 Images, Overview & Trailer; S02E13 Overview

True Detective Season 4: HBO Welcomes Jodie Foster to "Night Country"

Andor: "Rogue One" Prequel Series Shares New Images, Very Cool Key Art

Willow Teaser Trailer; Lucasfilm Series Hits Disney+ This November

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Taps Jude Law to Star; Set for 2023 Premiere

Notes from the Double or Nothing Media call with AEW Owner Tony Khan

The Mandalorian S03 February 2023; Katee Sackhoff Returns; Ahsoka News

Andor: Lucasfilm Drops Teaser Trailer; 12 New Eps on the Way & More

Star Wars Celebration Stay On Target Liveblog: The Lucasfilm Showcase

Sweet Tooth Star Christian Convery Checks In During Season 2 Filming

Obi-Wan Teaser Connects the Dots on Kenobi's "Star Wars" Backstory

The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan on S04 Appearance: "I'll Make It Work"

Britt Baker and Samoa Joe Headed to Owen Hart Tournament Finals

The Orville: Seth MacFarlane on S03 FOX-to-Hulu Move: "Thank The Lord"

Star Trek: SNW: Christina Chong on Being a New Fan, La'an/Khan & More

Manifest, Sandman, Locke & Key, Arcane & More: Geeked Week 2022 Info

The Man Who Fell to Earth: Overcooked Sequel/Remake Mix Crashes Hard

Constantine, Madame X & JL Dark: So What Happened? BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.