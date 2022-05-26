Constantine, Madame X & JL Dark: So What Happened? BCTV Daily Dispatch

So before we get to today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, just a quick follow-up to a post from earlier today that might be a sign of some bigger changes coming to Warner Bros. Discovery. Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter reported from sources that CEO David Zaslav wasn't impressed with what WBD has gotten so far from its 2019 $250M deal with J.J. Abrams & Katie McGrath's Bad Robot. While the thrust of the article focused on cost concerns over Abrams' upcoming sci-fi drama Demimonde and its reported $200M+ budget (in comparison, HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon looks to be coming in at less than $200M), Zaslav is reportedly concerned about the lack of content on the DC Comics front- specifically, Justice League Dark, Constantine, and Madame X. Development on Justice League Dark was announced back in 2020, with the latter two announced to be in development a year later. But since that time? Not much- which is reportedly a source of "some frustration within the halls of Warner Bros. Discovery" in that Abrams has "laid claim to a number of DC characters" but still has nothing to show for it (though sources say that Warners has seen scripts for Constantine and the pilot of Madame X).

And here's where it gets weird because I don't blame Zaslav for wanting receipts. Because Abrams has two problems right now:

Perception Is Everything: So what do WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the "Untitled Halloween Special," and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special all have in common? They're all Marvel Studios streaming series or specials that were released/will be released between the beginning of 2021 and the end of 2022. You see what I'm getting at, right? Now I know that there are a number of factors that folks can cry foul about (though the pandemic as an excuse is a wash since both Disney & WBD had their fair share of problems in that regard). But at the end of the day, all of the words in the world mean little when you don't have content up on HBO Max screens- especially when "The Mouse" can roll out with bragging rights to ten shows.

The DCU's Multiverse Lacks a Core Universe- And That's Not Good: As much as I respect WBD's attitude that "it all counts" when it comes to the varied stories being told in the DCU, a lack of a core spine to its multiverse means shows within the WBD family are competing to be seen (again, "perception") as the "alpha" DCU show. So while Titans, Harley Quinn, Doom Patrol, Peacemaker, and other shows hit up social media to promote their returns and engage their fanbases, Abrams/Bad Robot's lack of a presence becomes even more evident. And twisting the knife a little more? Abrams wasn't just making a series- he was developing three series into what was supposed to be a "Justice League Dark" shared universe. So when new ownership began checking the books, it made perfect sense to ask questions about the status of a potential major tentpole for the streamer (especially when you leave popular characters such as Constantine & Madame Xanadu stuck in creative limbo).

Here's some free & friendly advice for Greg Berlanti: now might be a good time to "leak" some impressive Green Lantern and Strange Adventures footage of any type. Just to be on the safe side. And here's today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, your morning rundown of the past 24-hours across the television landscape:

Stargirl Season 3: Seth Green Joins Cast as New Thunderbolt Voice

AEW Dynamite Preview: A Very Unfair 3-Year Anniversary by the Numbers

What We Do in the Shadows S04: Families, Home Repair & Nandor In Love?

Young Justice: Weisman Counters "Fans" Wanting LGBTQ Content Removed

The Flash: Danielle Panabaker-Directed S08E17 Overview; S08E16 Preview

Speed Racer: Apple TV+, Bad Robot Developing Live-Action Series

NXT 2.0 Recap 5/24: Joe Gacy Keeps Getting In Bron Breakker's Head

JJ Abrams' Justice League Dark Series: WBD Reportedly Wants Updates

Supernatural Without Jared Padalecki? Here's How It Almost Happened

Dimension 20 Bares Its Fangs With "Coffin Run" Campaign Trailer

Loki Director: RTD "Has a Right to His Opinion" on Bisexual Reveal

Echo Director Sydney Freeland Honors Filming Start; Cool New Logo?

You Have To See This Hilarious Garfield and Friends Production Cel

The Boys: Eric Kripke on Why This Herogasm Moment Didn't Make The Cut

Obi-Wan: Hayden Christensen Had Help Getting Darth Vader Groove Back

The Baby Episode 5 Goes Back & Shows Some Bleak Origins: Review

That '90s Show: Tommy Chong's Leo Returns; Mila Kunis on '70s Finale

Star Trek: SNW/TOS Make The "Khan"-nection & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch's "Long-Distance Dedication": The Calling with "Wherever You Will Go":