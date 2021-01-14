Animal Kingdom Ending with Season 6; Season 5 Set for Summer 2021

Viewers of TNT's Animal Kingdom have gotten accustomed to taking the good with the bad- which is good because that's exactly what they got on Thursday. On the good side, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez, and Jon Beavers, will not only be returning this summer for their fifth season (with a new season overview below) but they've also been renewed for a sixth season. But here's the "other shoe dropping" moment: the series' sixth season will also serve as its final season (with more details to come).

In TNT's Animal Kingdom season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends. Take a look at Hatosy's reminder that the Codys aren't going anywhere any time soon- and why it's important to wear a mask when you're at home or at "work":



TNT's Animal Kingdom is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Emmy Award-winner John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, and Erin Jontow serve as executive producers on the series. The series was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series. A consistent ratings success, Animal Kingdom reached 27 million viewers in season four across all platforms, with the premiere retaining its audience from the previous season's average (the series also ranked among 2019's top 10 cable dramas: P18-49, L+7, ad-supported cable).