Animaniacs Official Trailer Goes Zany & Brainy But Never Mansplainy

Earlier this month, fans of Animaniacs were treated to the Jurassic Park-like backstory behind the return of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, for 13 new episodes starting on Hulu in November (with the second season of 13 episodes set for 2021). In an amusing take-off of series producer Steven Spielberg's blockbuster franchise-starter, viewers were reintroduced to "The Warner Bros. (and Sister)" as they were brought from the wild and reintroduced back into society (with no Pinky or The Brain sighting at the time).

But that all changed on Wednesday with Hulu unleashing the first official trailer for the series' return on November 20- and yes, we get more than our fair share of Pinky and The Brain, too. In fact, considering the crew's been MIA for the past two-plus decades? It doesn't take long for them to get "reacquainted" with modern times- and then the satire (and the pies) really start to fly:

With Hulu's Animaniacs set for maximum damage and maximum fun, here's a look at Yakko, Wakko, and Dot's new "origin story" rescue:

A brand-new version of the iconic family-friendly cartoon series for the whole family as the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes. Executive producers Steven Spielberg, Sam Register, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey and Wellesley Wild. Gabe Swarr serves as a co-executive producer. Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

Rob Paulsen is set as Yakko Warner/Pinky/Dr. Scratchansniff, Jess Harnell as Wakko Warner, and Tress MacNeille as Dot. Maurice LaMarche will voice the Brain and Squit, and voice acting legend Frank Welker returns as Ralph T. Guard. Behind the scenes, Steven Spielberg, Sam Register, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Wellesley Wild will executive produce, with Gabe Swarr co-executive producing.