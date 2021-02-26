Animaniacs S03: At Hulu, Third Time's the Charm for Yakko, Wakko & Dot

Hulu will be bringing back Yakko, Wakko, and Dot for a third season of Animaniacs the streamer announced at the Television Critics Association. Not far from their successful season one which premiered November 20, 2020, the streamer is already in the middle of production for the second set to premiere some time in 2021. The reboot is a significantly scaled-down version that features the aforementioned three main characters, who regularly escape their water tower at Warner Bros. studio with original voice actors Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, and Tress MacNeille reprising their respective roles. Also returning for the series was Pinky and the Brain with Paulsen and Maurice LaMarche in the title roles as the lab mice and their misadventures for world domination.

Differences Between Animaniacs Reboot and Original

The original series ran from 1993-1998 for five seasons originally for Fox Kids before wrapping its run on Kids' WB. It featured a wider range of characters and segments like Slappy Squirrel, "Mindy and Buttons", Chicken Boo, Goodfeathers, "Rita and Runt", Katie KaBoom, and "Good Idea, Bad Idea" among others with the Warners providing the opening segment. Without the expanded cast in the revival, the bulk of the work falls on Paulsen, Harnell, MacNeille, LaMarche, and Frank Welker, who already voiced multiple characters during the original run. Also, new to the series is Stephanie Escajeda who plays a new character Nora Rita Norita. The first season provided the 21st-century update since its 22-year absence chock full of pop culture references even if some of the jokes don't age as well. During the reboot's promotion, the series parodied Jurassic Park as a way to remind audiences that it was Steven Spielberg, who had the creative hand in both as director of the 1993 film and the animated series' executive producer. You can stream the first season of the Animaniacs reboot on Hulu.