Anime NYC Sees 3 New Yen Press Audio Titles: Bungo Stray Dogs & More

Yen Press announced three new titles in their Yen Audio lineup at Anime NYC - Bungo Stray Dogs, Baccano! and Reign of the Seven Spellblades.

All three series have existing manga and anime adaptations, popular on Crunchyroll.

Audiobooks will offer new experiences involving beloved characters and their stories in May 2024.

Bungo Stray Dogs, Baccano! feature action and intrigue, while Spellblades adds magical school charm.

Yen Audio. the audio imprint of Yen Press will be releasing three new audiobook adaptations of Yen On novels (Bungo Stray Dogs, Baccano!, and Reign of the Seven Spellblades). With a commitment to bringing popular and compelling stories to life in a different format, Yen Audio will introduce the thrilling adventures and enthralling characters of these stories to a wider audience, giving fans a chance to experience the stories in a whole new way as the imprint continues to expand their lineup of audiobooks from Japanese light novels.

"Bungo Stray Dogs"

Story by Kafka Asagiri

Doppo Kunikida is an idealist and a straitlaced detective at the Armed Detective Agency, an organization that takes on dangerous jobs even the police won't handle. Everything in his life is going just as he's planned…until one day, he's paired up with the agency's newest hire: a suspicious, eccentric, suicide-obsessed man named Osamu Dazai. Their first case together turns out to be far more complicated than Kunikida anticipated—and it looks like the detective agency's sworn enemy, the Port Mafia, is somehow involved, too! Set two years before the events of the manga series, this is the tale of how two seemingly incompatible personalities end up forming the partnership that has made them one of Yokohama's top detective duos!

Bungo Stray Dogs is an iconic action-adventure story with manga and light novels published by Yen Press. With its slick character designs and captivating plot, the globally renowned series has entertained fans for over a decade. The novels are standalone episodes that focus on fan-favorite characters, like Osamu Dazai and Ryuunosuke Akutagawa, through special episodes, prequel stories, and alternate universe spin-offs. It also has an anime adaptation with five seasons available to stream on Crunchyroll. The audiobook series is set to release in May 2024.

"Baccano!"

Story by Ryohgo Narita

New York, 1931. The manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited by law, but behind this prohibition, organized crime flourishes – so, too, do bank robbers, bootleggers, assassins, and homunculi. Some want money, some are chasing the secret to immortality, and others just want to have a really good time. You know what they say, though: You can't always get what you want.

The noir setting of New York in the 1930s, along with its distinct and captivating characters, are two reasons why the Baccano! light novels, manga, and anime series are well-loved! The story is written by Ryohgo Narita, the author of Dead Mount Death Play and the hit light novel, manga, and anime property Durarara!! The audiobook edition is set to release in May 2024.

"Reign of the Seven Spellblades"

Story by Bokuto Uno

Springtime at Kimberly Magic Academy brings a new batch of first-year students, all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, as they begin their journey to become full-fledged mages. Among these newcomers are Oliver Horn, a studious boy equally skilled with the wand and the blade, and Nanao Hibiya, a strong-willed samurai girl from the distant nation of Yamatsu. The wheels of fate bring these two souls together at Kimberly, where they become both comrades and rivals in equal measure. However, lurking within the academy's halls are countless dangers and dark secrets guaranteed to threaten not only their friendship—but their very lives…

With fun character interactions and action-packed fights, the Reign of the Seven Spellblades manga and light novels appeal to fans of ensemble casts in magical schools. The anime adaptation aired summer 2023 on Crunchyroll. The audiobook series is set to release in May 2024.

