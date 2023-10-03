Posted in: Comics, Yen Press | Tagged: Chris Guerro, Emily Bauer, Ishura, Keiso, Kureta, light novel, Yen Audio, Yen Press

Ishura, Vol. 1 Audiobook Coming from Yen Audio in October

Ishura Vol. 1, the Light Novel by Kureta, is getting an audiobook voiced by Chris Guerro and Emily Bauer from Yen Audio in October.

The audiobook version of Ishura, Vol 1. will be launched on October 10th by Yen Audio, read by Chris Guerro and Emily Bauer, both American voice actors who have previously voiced other anime series. Ishura is a Japanese light novel series written by Keiso, with illustrations by Kureta. The series began publication on September 17th, 2019, by ASCII Media Works under their Dengeki no Shin Bungei publishing imprint. Ishura has been licensed for its first-ever English release by Yen Press and expanding Yen Audio's audiobook lineup.

In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world. They include a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponents with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of "True Hero," these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts among themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins.

Chris Guerrero will be voicing all the male characters, a total of 15 characters. Chris is an American voice actor working for FUNimation Entertainment/Crunchyroll, Sound Cadence Studios, OkraTron 5000, and NYAV Post. He is best known for voicing Momonga/Ains Ooal Gown in Overlord, Gecko Moria in One Piece, Marcus Pietoras in Thermae Romae, Albert James Moriarty in Moriarty the Patriot, Maiharu Gansoku in Golden Kamuy and Impey Barbicane in Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~.

Emily Bauer will be voicing all the female characters, a total of 11 characters. Emily is an American voice and stage actress. She has worked in several English language dubs of Japanese anime shows, including Shinobu in Ninja Nonsense, Megumi Morisato in Ah! My Goddess, Dawn from the Pokémon anime, and Lastelle in Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

Ishura Vol. 1, written by Keiso, with illustrations by Kureta, read by Chris Guerrero and Emily Bauer, will be available wherever audiobooks are sold.

Ishura Vol. 1 Audiobook ISBN (9781975376758) / Trade Paperback (9781975337865)

