Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Hits AMC+ This January: Official Trailer

Based on the early reactions to AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, the Anne Rice "universe" is off to a pretty strong start. And on January 5th, AMC+ will premiere the next foundation with Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. With the first two episodes set to kick things off at the start of the new year (with subsequent episodes dropping weekly), the news came during the show's New York Comic Con panel. But executive producers Mark Johnson, Esta Spalding (also showrunner) & Michelle Ashford, and cast members Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa & Harry Hamlin has something even better to offer. Yup, that's right! We have an official trailer that not only confirmed the premiere date but also offer a much better sense of what fans of the novels can expect.

Based on Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches and set to premiere on January 5th, here's a look at the official trailer for the AMC+-exclusive Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches:

Written and executive produced by Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) & Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), with Spaulding serving as showrunner, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on intuitive young neurosurgeon Rowan, who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) aka Rowan and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, L.A. Law) aka Cortland Mayfair star, with Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher; Midnight Mass) recurring as Diedre with Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, Antebellum) on board as series regular Ciprien Grieve. Beth Grant (Rain Man, No Country for Old Men) is set to recur as Carlotta, with Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) recurring as Ellie and Jen Richards (Her Story) playing Jojo. Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Boardwalk Empire) will be taking on the role of Lasher, a powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years.