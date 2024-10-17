Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple, harrison ford, jason segal, Shrinking

Shrinking Has Been Renewed For A Third Season By Apple

Apple is wasting no time and has renewed its hit series Shrinking for a third season, which was announced at NYCC this morning.

Article Summary Apple renews Shrinking for a third season announced at NYCC, delighting fans and creators alike.

Co-creator Bill Lawrence praises the talented team and expresses gratitude for another season.

Jason Segal's engaging portrayal of a bold therapist keeps viewers hooked on Shrinking.

Shrinking's new episodes stream on Apple TV+ every Wednesday, don’t miss out!

Shrinking Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+, and they have wasted no time renewing the show for a third season. The news was announced on stage at New York Comic Con this morning. "I'm so lucky to work on 'Shrinking' with actors, writers, and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material," said co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence. "I'm even luckier that they are people I'd want to spend time with anyway. Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. for the amazing partnership and support. So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!"

Shrinking Is A Great Show

Shrinking stars Jason Segal as a therapist who decides to try telling his patients exactly what he thinks, no hold barred, and how it changes their lives and his. It also stars Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. Season 2 features a guest star appearance from Brett Goldstein.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence's Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom, and Brian Gallivan all serve as executive producers on season two. Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley will serve as executive producers on season three.

I was fully prepared to hate this show with a fiery passion and was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it. It really boils down to how much I enjoy watching Segal in pretty much anything. It is why I stuck with How I Met Your Mother to the extremely bitter end. Ford also looks like he is actually enjoying himself. I'll say it: I think this is the better of the Lawrence shows on the streamer, and it is miles better than Ted Lasso.

Shrinking has new episodes premiering on Apple TV+ every Wednesday.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!